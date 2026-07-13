Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NBA Calls for Justice Reform to Tackle Insecurity

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NBA calls for justice reform to tackle insecurity

Dangote offers ₦500,000 reward to tackle illegal truck use

Fayose fires back at Remi Tinubu over appeal to Nigerian artists

Zuchu announces split from Diamond Platnumz after six years

Peller reveals he is taking marriage counselling ahead of the wedding with Jarvis

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NBA calls for justice reform to tackle insecurity

The Nigerian Bar Association, Gboko Branch, has urged the government to reform the criminal justice system, saying public trust is essential to defeating insecurity. The call was contained in a communiqué issued during the branch’s 2026 Law Week.

The association said security agencies should become more proactive by improving intelligence sharing, digital surveillance, forensic investigations and operational infrastructure. It also called for better welfare, training and professional development for security personnel.

According to the NBA, inclusive economic growth is equally important. It urged the government to expand youth employment, vocational education, technology and entrepreneurship programmes, and to support agriculture, small businesses, infrastructure, and financial inclusion.

Dangote offers ₦500,000 reward to tackle illegal truck use

Dangote Industries Limited has launched a whistleblower scheme to stop the illegal use of its branded trucks. The company announced a ₦500,000 reward for anyone who provides credible information leading to the arrest of offenders.

In a statement on Sunday, DIL urged the public to report cases where its trucks are used to carry unauthorised goods or passengers. The move is intended to protect the integrity of its nationwide logistics operations.

The company said each subsidiary’s trucks can carry only approved products. Dangote Cement trucks are limited to cement-related materials, while Dangote Sugar and NASCON vehicles are restricted to their respective products.

Fayose fires back at Remi Tinubu over appeal to Nigerian artists

Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose, has criticised First Lady Remi Tinubu’s call for top artistes such as Burna Boy, Davido and Asake to focus more on humanitarian work and support struggling Nigerians.

In an Instagram video on Sunday, Fayose argued that the appeal should instead be directed at APC governors. He suggested that each governor set aside ₦500 million monthly to assist vulnerable residents.

He also condemned the purchase of SUVs for APC women leaders, saying the money could have been used to support poor traders and others facing hardship across the states.

Zuchu announces split from Diamond Platnumz after six years

Tanzanian singer and songwriter Zuchu has announced that she and her husband, fellow musician Diamond Platnumz, have separated and are divorcing. She shared the news in an emotional post on her Instagram story.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Zuhura Othman Soud, said she made the decision after six years together and chose to put herself first. She also wished Diamond, born Naseeb Abdul, and his family well.

Zuchu said she will now focus on healing, her health and her career, adding that although they tried to make the relationship work, she accepts that life has taken a different path.

Peller reveals he is taking marriage counselling ahead of the wedding with Jarvis

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, says he has been attending private traditional pre-marriage counselling in Ikorodu to learn how to treat his fiancée, Elizabeth Aminatu, also known as Jarvis, properly.

In a video shared online, Peller also revealed that he bought a $36,000 TV van so Nigerians can watch their wedding live on television. The couple recently announced that their wedding is scheduled for 1 August 2026.

A behind-the-scenes clip from a wedding-themed shoot showed the pair playfully arguing while crew members laughed. Following their introduction ceremony, they also began sharing wedding invitations and Asoebi details.