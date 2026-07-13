Chief Suo Chapele Has Been Added To the YNaija Masterlist

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Tracy Chapele-Ugo is a renowned Nigerian sports journalist, television host, digital creator, sports media consultant, and broadcast analyst professionally known as Chief Suo Chapele. She recently started trending for her work as the pidgin World Cup/sports commentator for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While her work was mistaken for Warri Pikin’s work, she became a trending topic after Warri Pikin clarified that she (Chief Suo Chapele) was the FIFA World Cup pidgin host.

Chief Suo Chapele is celebrated as Africa’s first female pidgin sports commentator and has become a prominent voice for SuperSport, delivering dynamic pidgin English commentary. Beyond her career as a sports journalist, Chief Suo Chapele is a traditional chief who received chieftaincy in 2025, when she made history in the Urhobo Kingdom by inheriting her late father’s (Chief Oletu Chapele) title, becoming the Okugbe 2 of the Udu Kingdom. This milestone made her the first woman to hold a chieftaincy title in the Udu Kingdom in over a century.

Her sports commentary portfolio covers high-profile global tournaments like AFCON, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the FIFA World Cup. She is also a brand ambassador for major companies like 1xBet and Guinness Africa.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries—with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Chief Suo Chapele’s profile, check out the Masterlist.