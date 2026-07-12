Top 10 Evergreen Gospel Albums That Every Christian Should Have On Their Playlist 

An evergreen gospel album never gets old. These albums carry powerful messages, melodies, and praise that lift your spirit no matter the decade. Below are the top 10 timeless records every Christian should keep on their daily playlist.

Amazing Grace By Aretha Franklin

Recorded live in 1972 at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, this album is the best-selling gospel album of all time. It features raw, powerful, and soulful tracks that capture pure spiritual joy; it also secured Aretha’s status as one of the most soulful gospel singers in history.

Bring Down The Glory By Panam Percy Paul

Panam Percy is known as the father of Nigerian gospel music, so it is expected that his album is one of the greatest Christian albums. The “Bring Down The Glory” album is a legendary high-energy worship album that transformed the gospel scene in the 1980s.

Angels Among Us by Alabama

This album holds at least 3 songs that have carried the worship culture in global Christian communities for years. Released in 1993, this album is revered for the way it combined catchy, high-energy gospel songs with soulful worship songs. The song “What A Friend We Have in Jesus” remains famous to this day.

Life And Favour By John P.Kee & The New Life Community Choir

Released in 1995, this album is the perfect album for family worship. If you are looking for an album that prioritises spiritual bonding within a family, then this is the album you should be listening to as a Christian.

Shout To The Lord By Hillsong Worship

This is a 1996 gospel album that introduced congregational worship music to a global Christian audience. The track “My Redeemer Lives” remains one of the greatest Christian songs, featured on many prayer playlists worldwide.

The Nu Nation Project By Kirk Franklin

More than being a gospel album, this album is credited with revolutionising gospel music and reshaping modern gospel. It is famous for the way it combines hip-hop, R&B, and traditional choir sounds to deliver anthems that resonate with Christian listeners of all ages. It was released in 1998 and is one of the most evergreen gospel albums.

Our Sunday Best By Maranatha! Music

“Our Sunday Best” is a spiritual album featuring a beautiful collection of scripture-based worship focused on intimacy with God. It brings a calm, peaceful atmosphere to any quiet time or prayer session. It was released in 2003, and 23 years later, it is still mentioned as one of the greatest spiritual gospel albums.

The Fight of My Life By Kirk Franklin

This timeless 2007 album is packed with songs that preach grace, forgiveness, and the finding of purpose in the light of Christ. The tracks are beautifully written, with inspiring messages that soothe the soul. Tracks from this album have become a staple in Christian spaces.

Chapter One By Sinach

Sinach is one of the most beloved gospel artists in Nigeria, and for a reason. Her first album, “Because You Live”, released in 2008, has received praise for more than a decade for its spiritual charge. The songs on this album are perfect for worship sessions in Christian spaces. To date, the song “Awesome God” remains a major gospel song.

Evergreen by Ebenezer Obey

This album by Ebenezer Obey fully encapsulates the meaning of an “evergreen” gospel album. The title track “Olomi Gbo Temi” is one of the most famous Christian songs out of Nigeria. This album fully covers the importance of prayerful songs in Christian spaces.