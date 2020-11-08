Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, TY Bello| Meet YNaija’s Top 10 Gospel Artistes for October

Gospel music in Nigeria has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through mainly native tongue music. Like any other genre, Nigerian Gospel music has evolved with influences from pop and rock and jazz, evolving into different soundscapes.

The gospel artistes (Ministers) have been mascots of Nigerian music, making collaborations with many international artists and the strides they continue to make is worthy of mention.

Here are the top gospel artistes for October:

10. Judikay

To commemorate her birthday on the 26th of October, music minister Judith Kanayo popularly known as Judikay, released the new video for her song “Capable God” from her epic the ‘Man of Galilee’ album.

The ‘Man of Galilee’ album has since been released on the 7th of November, 2019 and the track “Capable God” was one of the songs to crack it big time in the gospel music space.

The simple video plot tells the story of a God who is powerful- a God that can do and undo.

Judikay explained that the song was relevant in this period, especially in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.





7. Snatcha

Following his successful virtual concert tagged “Drunken Masters” featuring the Usual Suspects band, gospel entertainer, Snatcha arrived with a mind-blowing music video to the song ‘Children of God’.

Fans were pleasantly surprised with the appearances by friends from the music and entertainment industry including Sokleva of Rooftop Mcs, Banky W, Bez, Nikki Laoye, FaithChild, Mr Juba of 4kornerz, Mike Abdul, Emmanuel Smith, Chigul, IBK Spaceshipboi, Jbeautyfull, Lady Tolu, Nosa and Mairo Ese.

8. TY Bello

Toyin Sokefun-Bello popularly known as TY Bello has proven to be a formidable, multi-talented artist. Not only is she a fantastic photographer, but also an inspiring singer/songwriter. Her spontaneous worship sessions with invited guests have given fans and followers something to look forward to on a weekly basis.

This month came fully packed with performances from Bello and other Christian artists. She released a sonorous session featuring Dunsin Oyekan, titled “Oranmo Nise Fayati”. The song spoke to the current times Nigerians were in. The title of the session is a Yoruba phrase that directly translates to God’s description as a Father that boldly sends out His children on a mission and is capable of backing them.

Shortly after, she released a powerful session titled “A Generation That Soars” featuring Pastor Sola Fola-Alade. Then she supported it with an episode titled “The Heart Of Nigeria” featuring Isi Igenegba, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku and Pastor Bunmi George. She teamed up with Chingtok Ishaku and Bunmi George again to produce another spontaneous worship session titled “Nigeria Come Alive“.

7. Agbani Horsfall

The month of October was largely characterised by a political uprising in various aspects of the world, particularly in Nigeria. Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest against police brutality in what is tagged as the #EndSARS protests.

Abuja based Music minister, Agbani Horsfall dropped the awesome song, ‘One Nigeria’ to speak to the current situation, accompanied by a lovely lyric video. Agbani’s tune came packed with messages touching on love, leadership and unity.

In ‘One Nigeria’, Agbani stands in solidarity with the EndSARS protests. She preaches on the need for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians despite ethnicity, tribe and religion.

6. Dunsin Oyekan

Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter and producer, Dunsin Oyekan, released a new record titled ‘The Anthem’ this month. The song has truly served as an anthem for many in these trying times. ‘The Anthem’ features Pastor Jerry Eze in the creation of this inspirational track.

The worship record talks about a God that can do anything and everything. Dunsin spoke to the current times stating that “These are the days of God’s power!” The song speaks to our attitude towards God and insists that only those who are diligent can be rewarded.

5. Sammie Okposo

Award-winning international Gospel Music Minister, Sammie Okposo is a notable veteran in Nigeria’s gospel music industry. He released his highly anticipated new single, “Omeriwo” featuring prolific singer, Mercy Chinwo and AfroLife Gospel singer, Henrisoul.

The collaboration received massive positive approval from music critics in Nigeria. In fact, the October edition of the Official Nigerian Gospel Music Top 10 Chart organized by the International Association of Christian Media Practitioners (IACMP) crowned the new release as the number one song for the month.

4. Mercy Chinwo

Mercy Chinwo is talented and this is undisputed. It is such that it is a guarantee that whatever song she is on, even though it might be a feature, is a guaranteed hit. She was top on our YNaija best gospel artiste list for September. In that month, she hopped on gospel artiste, Samsong’s number ‘Jesus’ and gave the sound spice.

Yet again this month, she teamed up with Sammie Okposo and Henrisoul in Okposo’s hit song ‘Omeriwo’ which has emerged the number one gospel song on the Official Nigerian Gospel Music Top 10 Chart.

The singer/song writer’s recently released sophomore album tagged “Satisfied” is still enjoying massive airplay all over the country. The successful album featured critically acclaimed singles such as “Onememma,” “Na You Dey Reign,” “Udeme,” “Tasted of Your Power”.

Just last month, in commemoration of her birthday she released a live rendition of “Incredible God,” off her 2018 debut album, “The Cross: My Gaze”. “Incredible God (LIVE)” was Mercy Chinwo’s first release since her sophomore album dropped. If the past few months is any testament, it’s evident that the sky is just the starting point for the vibrant singer.

3. Nathaniel Bassey

Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey dropped a gospel hit just as the month of October came to a close; leaving fans and followers joyously stunned. The new song, “Olorun Agbaye” (You Are Mighty), features talented artistes, Chandler Moore and Oba.

The Christian entertainer also partook in a virtual praise and worship performance on the platform of ‘Praise in Unusual Times,’ an interdenominational/ecumenical praise worship and prayers initiative. The event featured notable gospel artistes and ministers across the country such as Panam Percy Paul, Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Prosper Ochimana, Obiora Obiwon, Beejay Sax, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Bukola Bekes, Chukwuemeka, Steve Crown, Mike Abdul and Akanchawa.

2. Tope Alabi

Patricia Temitope Alabi simply known as Tope Alabi has mastered the art of writing poignant, powerful and moving gospel music that melts even the coldest of hearts. Many have accused Tope Alabi of stealing lyrics from God’s angels themselves.

The music maestro clocked 50 years on October 27th 2020, and to celebrate her golden jubilee she organised a 50- Day Golden Praise concert to mark her birthday. The praise event held from the 7th of September and ended on the 26th of October. The virtual experience was streamed live across her social media platforms and featured amazing performances from Nigerian Gospel artistes like Mike Abdul, Sammie Okposo, Psalmos, Pastor Chigozie Wisdom, Dare Justified, Efe Nathan, Esther Osaji and many others.

Sinach

Multiple award-winning gospel artist, Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu popularly known as Sinach has shown to be a force in the gospel industry to be reckoned with. Her song ‘Chosen Generation’ received such widespread airplay and reception, that it seemed she couldn’t beat that level of success. Yet, she did and overwhelmingly surpassed it. The song ‘Waymaker’ has not only taken over the gospel industry in Nigeria but has also crossed borders; receiving awards left, right and centre. She’s featured in the top three bracket on our top gospel artiste list for the past three months.

Her critically-acclaimed song ‘Way Maker’ recently won the award for the Best Song of the Year at the Dove Awards 2020 in the United States; making her the first artist from Nigeria to win the award.

Way Maker was written in 2015, five years ago, but has continued to retain relevance. The song has been covered by several globally acclaimed Christian music artists such as Michael W. Smith, Leeland; Christafari; Passion Worship Bank; Maranda Curtis; and Bethel Music.