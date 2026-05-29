The 2026 BET Awards Removed The International Category And Put African Artists In the Main Race. Is This Progress Or A Trap?

The 2026 BET nominations were announced, as the event will take place on June 28th, 2026, and notably absent was the “International” category, as African artists are now included in the main categories, which has us wondering: what was the motivation behind the move, and does this count as progress for African artists or a trap?

What Could This Mean for African Artists?

Although the BET is a notably Black award show, for African artists it is still an international one. After the AMAs, where African artists like Moliy, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tyla were grouped into one category, with only one artist having a chance to come out victorious, the BET Awards putting African artists in main categories is a change. From the outside perspective, it is a great change; here’s how:

It Creates More Chances For African Artists

Unlike other international awards where African artists can compete for only one prize, the BET Awards include African artists in the main categories, giving multiple artists a chance to win. When there are more awards to compete for, it reduces the chance of one artist monopolising the award wins.

It Creates Motivation

BET’s move to include African artists in main categories creates a different form of motivation for African artists who are typically not recognised in other international awards. This allows artists to dream of winning an international award in their proper musical genre.

It Helps African Artists Gain Recognition In Their Genre

One of the major problems with African artists being put in the “Best African Artists” box at international awards is that there is no recognition of the diverse genres they tap into. Including them in the main categories allows these artists to be a part of a diverse recognition system.

How Does This Impact Other International Awards?

BET’s decision to include African artists in the main races could push other international awards to do the same. While it is not a certainty, it creates an environment in which other international award shows recognise African artists as worthy competitors to their Western counterparts.

If the African artists nominated by the BET Awards take home the win in the main category they are nominated in, it sets a precedent that shapes how these artists are perceived generally.

What do we think?

BET’s decision is more of a progressive move benefiting African artists than a trap. It allows these artists to understand their power and level of fame if they win the awards. It also helps create a stronger sense of community between African artists and their Western peers.