From Rema to Champz: These 6 Nigerian Artists Are Proving You’re Never Too Young to Start Singing

From Rema to Champz, the Nigerian entertainment industry has long been a breeding ground for young artists, with breakout stars often emerging in their teenage years. Whether through a viral song, a trending video, or sheer talent, these young Nigerian artists have made their mark early in their careers. Here are 6 of the latest breakout stars from Nigeria’s vibrant music scene.

Ayra Starr: A Rising Star Who Redefined Female Afrobeat

In 2020, Ayra Starr debuted at 18 with Mavins and released her self-titled debut album. Quickly becoming one of the top female Afrobeat stars, she captivated listeners with her powerful voice and bold persona, filling a gap in an industry where female pop stars were scarce. Ayra’s talent and evolution have not only made her a household name but also a role model for young artists today.

She has collaborated with major artists like Giveon, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Omah Lay, and Seyi Vibes, solidifying her place as one of the most influential voices of her generation.

Qing Madi: Teen Talent Making Waves

At just 19, Qing Madi started her music career at 16 with the release of her hit song, “See Finish.” In just three years, she has proven that age is no obstacle to success. Qing Madi has collaborated with big artists such as BXXN, Lil Wayne, and Kizz Daniel and continues to build her fanbase with her unique sound and vocal prowess.

Rema: From Instagram Freestyle to Global Recognition

Rema’s rise to fame began on Instagram with freestyle videos, but it was his 2019 hit “Dumebi” that launched him into the spotlight. His international breakout came with “Calm Down”, which not only skyrocketed on local charts but also gained global recognition.

Rema’s collaborations with artists like Don Toliver, Selena Gomez, 6LACK, and Ayra Starr have only added to his success, confirming his status as a global Afrobeat sensation. At just 23, Rema has proven to be one of the most successful young Nigerian artists.

Champz: The 14-Year-Old Phenomenon

In 2025, Boluwatife Balogun, son of legendary Afrobeats artist Wizkid, took the music scene by storm. At just 14, he dropped his debut album “Champion’s Arrival,” which received critical acclaim.

Champz made history as the youngest Nigerian artist to hit No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria and to reach 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, solidifying his place as one of the hottest breakout stars of 2025.

Mavo: The Gen Z Artist on the Rise

Mavo, born Osaremen Ukanigbe, is a 21-year-old artist who first caught attention as a teenager. His debut EP “Ukanigbe” showcased his versatility, followed by the release of “Sanko”, which solidified his reputation as one of the brightest new talents in Afrobeat.

His collaboration with Davido on the “Shakabulizzy” remix propelled him to a new level of fame, and with his growing fanbase, Mavo is definitely an artist to watch.

Fimi With The Flow: The Viral Rapper

Fimi With The Flow became a viral sensation in 2025 after a one-minute clip of her song “Halo” circulated on social media. Known for her distinctive lyricism and bold style, Fimi’s viral moment took over Twitter and Instagram, with fans quoting her lyrics for days.

At 23, Fimi’s rapping talent has set her on the path to stardom, and her growing influence signals an exciting future for this young artist.

Final Thoughts: The Future of Nigerian Music

One thing is sure: Nigeria will never run out of fresh talent. Each year brings new stars, each carving out their own space in the music world while following in the footsteps of artists who paved the way before them. From Rema to Champz, these young breakout artists prove that age is no barrier to success. With their growing fanbases and unstoppable talent, it’s clear that the future of Nigerian music is in great hands.