Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Sanwo-Olu Highlights Security Gains as Lagos has stopped 172 Home-Robbery Attempts

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Sanwo-Olu highlights security gains as Lagos has stopped 172 home-robbery attempts

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state’s investments in security technology and intelligence-led policing have helped prevent 172 out of 189 attempted home robberies in a recent period. Speaking at the 19th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security on Thursday, he described the progress as clear proof that Lagos’ safety strategy is working.

He noted that 257 suspects were arrested and praised the state’s four-year record of zero bank robberies. Sanwo-Olu said these results show the strength of Lagos’ patrol and surveillance systems.

The governor credited the Lagos State Security Trust Fund for sustaining these gains through strong cooperation between government, private partners, and residents.

Labour Party says there is no automatic ticket for Obi or any 2027 aspirant

Labour Party leaders say no politician will receive an automatic ticket for the 2027 elections, insisting that all aspirants, including former presidential candidate Peter Obi, must go through proper primaries. The party’s spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, said this while addressing rising uncertainty about Obi’s political direction and his strained relationship with the Julius Abure-led leadership.

He noted that the party welcomes reconciliation but will not abandon its internal democratic rules. Ifoh added that only a national convention can decide the party’s presidential candidate.

He also said Obi has kept away from the leadership for nearly a year, and only he can clarify his current political alignment.

Rivers Assembly accuses Fubara of reopening old political wounds

Rivers lawmakers have accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of making misleading remarks that could reignite last year’s political crisis. They rejected his claim that he had not met with the Assembly since the conflict, insisting he held two peace meetings facilitated by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, under President Tinubu’s directive.

The legislators also criticised the governor for allegedly attacking Wike and awarding contracts without proper approval. They further disputed Fubara’s public comments on state finances, saying that about ₦600 billion was left behind by the former revenue chief.

Despite the tension, the Assembly says it remains committed to peace and stability in the state.

Yobe doubles bursary support for over 28,000 students

Yobe State has approved a 10% increase in bursary payments for 28,364 indigent students across various institutions. During the 2025/2026 disbursement launch, the scholarship board’s executive secretary, Kagu Abubakar, said the rise reflects the growing cost of education.

Postgraduate students will now receive ₦110,000, undergraduates ₦46,000, HND/NCE/ND students ₦34,000, and other diploma or certificate students ₦26,000. All figures have doubled from previous rates.

Commissioner Abba Adam said the move aligns with Governor Mai Mala Buni’s commitment to strengthening the state’s education sector and urged students to make the most of the support.

Crypto prodigy Do Kwon sentenced to jail for $40bn collapse

A US court has sentenced South Korean crypto founder Do Kwon to 15 years in prison for fraud tied to the downfall of Terraform Labs, which erased $40 billion in investors’ funds and rattled global markets. Kwon, 34, pleaded guilty in New York after months on the run across several continents.

His company created TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin promoted as being pegged to the US dollar, which drew billions before crashing. Once hailed as a genius and even listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia, he now also faces fraud charges back home in South Korea.