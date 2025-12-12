The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories of The Day | Lagos’ Independence Bridge Set to Reopen at 3 pm on Friday

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Behind The Scenes

A successful real estate mogul is forced to learn about setting boundaries when she starts facing tough times due to her overly generous nature.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

A year after his experience at Freddy Fazbear’s pizza, Mike continues to keep the secret from his sister which eventually gets her caught up in terrifying events when she sneaks out to go reconnect with Freddy and her other animatronic friends.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

This dark fantasy feature compilation is the theatrical pre-release of the Jujutsu Kaisen series and follows the life of a boy who is thrust into the supernatural world.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

This Is Not A Nollywood Movie

This comedic drama follows the life of a washed up movie director who after a dream of winning an Oscar takes it as a sign and makes a trip to Lagos, alongside his loyal friend leading them to fall into a series of unfortunate circumstances, one bad move after the other.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

The Price Of Confession

When a woman is accused of the murder of her husband, a stranger offers her a way out, for the price of murder.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Covenant

When a family is thrown into chaos after their brother is kidnapped, they are forced to face dangerous forces and hidden secrets in their journey to find justice and survival.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Jay Kelly

This follows the life of a famous movie star and his devoted manager who find themselves on an unexpected trip through Europe, which forces them to confront their life choices.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Man vs Baby

A sequel to man vs bee, this comedic mini series follows the life of a man who experiences a chaotic housesitting job in a high tech mansion.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Karate Kids: Legends

When a Kung Fu prodigy moves to New York with his mum, he faces a struggle with letting go of his past and eventually enters a competition when his friend needs his help.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

She Rides Shotgun

When an ex-con man is marked for death by his unrelenting enemies, he must fight to protect his 11 year old daughter, with little resources to aid his plans.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.