Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (December 12th-14th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of movies and karaoke nights.

The Lagos Christmas Pop-Up

Happening throughout December, this pop-up is perfect for shoppers who enjoy learning new things.

Record Found Here

Happening at the Center for Contemporary Art, this event is perfect for history lovers and is on the 12th of December.

Karaoke & Palmwine

This afrobeats-themed karaoke event is happening on Friday, the 12th of December, and is perfect for afrobeats and Palm wine lovers.

Sprinkles And Sunsets

This event is a cake picnic, perfect for lovers of pastries and bakers looking to make new connections, and it is happening on the 13th of December.

Afro Sonic Film Club

This event features a screening of Black Orpheus and is perfect for lovers of classic movies. It is happening on the 13th of December.

Detty December

Happening on the 13th of December, this event is perfect for those who want to enjoy the fun of Detty December without waiting for concerts.

Headliners

Perfect for ravers and beach lovers, this is a rave on the beach, happening on the 13th of December.

The Wedding

This art exhibition is perfect for art enthusiasts and gallery hoppers, and it is happening on the 13th of December.

Sunday Vibes At Tarkwa Bay

Happening on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for grill lovers and live-band fans.

Dinner In A Park

Happening at Freedom Park on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for food lovers who enjoy trying new things.