Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (December 12th-14th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of movies and karaoke nights.
- The Lagos Christmas Pop-Up
Happening throughout December, this pop-up is perfect for shoppers who enjoy learning new things.
- Record Found Here
Happening at the Center for Contemporary Art, this event is perfect for history lovers and is on the 12th of December.
- Karaoke & Palmwine
This afrobeats-themed karaoke event is happening on Friday, the 12th of December, and is perfect for afrobeats and Palm wine lovers.
- Sprinkles And Sunsets
This event is a cake picnic, perfect for lovers of pastries and bakers looking to make new connections, and it is happening on the 13th of December.
- Afro Sonic Film Club
This event features a screening of Black Orpheus and is perfect for lovers of classic movies. It is happening on the 13th of December.
- Detty December
Happening on the 13th of December, this event is perfect for those who want to enjoy the fun of Detty December without waiting for concerts.
- Headliners
Perfect for ravers and beach lovers, this is a rave on the beach, happening on the 13th of December.
- The Wedding
This art exhibition is perfect for art enthusiasts and gallery hoppers, and it is happening on the 13th of December.
- Sunday Vibes At Tarkwa Bay
Happening on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for grill lovers and live-band fans.
- Dinner In A Park
Happening at Freedom Park on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for food lovers who enjoy trying new things.