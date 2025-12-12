theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
December 12, 2025
0 Comment
128 Views

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (December 12th-14th)

by YNaija
It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of movies and karaoke nights.  Happening throughout December, this pop-up is perfect for shoppers who enjoy learning new things.  Happening at the Center for Contemporary Art, this event is perfect for history lovers... Read More
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend
Fuel Scarcity: A Dive into Nigeria's Fuel Prices, Scarcity and Nigerians' Complaints
Fuel Subsidy: A Dive into Nigeria’s Fuel Prices, Scarcity and Nigerians’ Complaints

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of movies and karaoke nights. 

  1. The Lagos Christmas Pop-Up

Happening throughout December, this pop-up is perfect for shoppers who enjoy learning new things. 

  1. Record Found Here

Happening at the Center for Contemporary Art, this event is perfect for history lovers and is on the 12th of December. 

  1. Karaoke & Palmwine

This afrobeats-themed karaoke event is happening on Friday, the 12th of December, and is perfect for afrobeats and Palm wine lovers.

  1. Sprinkles And Sunsets

This event is a cake picnic, perfect for lovers of pastries and bakers looking to make new connections, and it is happening on the 13th of December. 

  1. Afro Sonic Film Club

This event features a screening of Black Orpheus and is perfect for lovers of classic movies. It is happening on the 13th of December. 

  1. Detty December 

Happening on the 13th of December, this event is perfect for those who want to enjoy the fun of Detty December without waiting for concerts. 

  1. Headliners

Perfect for ravers and beach lovers, this is a rave on the beach, happening on the 13th of December. 

  1. The Wedding 

This art exhibition is perfect for art enthusiasts and gallery hoppers, and it is happening on the 13th of December. 

  1. Sunday Vibes At Tarkwa Bay
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 8th-14th)

Happening on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for grill lovers and live-band fans.

  1. Dinner In A Park 

Happening at Freedom Park on the 14th of December, this event is perfect for food lovers who enjoy trying new things.

Lifestyle
, , , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 8th-14th)
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 8th-14th)
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 1st-7th)
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 1st-7th)
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Sanwo-Olu Highlights Security Gains as Lagos has stopped 172 Home-Robbery Attempts
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Sanwo-Olu Hig...
From Rema to Champs: These 6 Nigerian Artists Are Proving You’re Never Too Young to Start Singing
From Rema to Champz: These 6 Nigerian Ar...
The Year-On-Year Success Of Funke Akindele’s Film Releases Since The 2020s
Nollywood Movies And Series Coming Out T...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ECOWAS Set to End Air Ticket Taxes by 2026
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ECOWAS Set to...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1