Top 5 Stories Of The Day | CBN Instructs New Backup Links to Keep PoS Payments Running

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

CBN instructs new backup links to keep PoS payments running

Nigeria’s central bank has ordered all PoS operators, processors, and terminal service providers to connect to both NIBSS and Unified Payment Services within one month. The move is aimed at preventing payment failures caused by system breakdowns.

According to a December 11 circular, all PoS transactions must be routed through the two platforms, with automatic switching in place whenever one service goes down. Regular testing will be carried out to confirm that the system works.

The CBN also directed NIBSS and UPSL to alert banks to any disruption promptly. Financial institutions must fully comply within the set deadline.

ADC worried as Obi and Atiku fail to align ahead of 2027

Concern is growing within the African Democratic Congress over the lack of cooperation between Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as talks around the 2027 elections slowly take shape. The party says the situation remains troubling, though not yet alarming.

ADC spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi said the party is not focused on naming a presidential candidate at the moment. Instead, attention is on building strong structures across all states and the FCT.

He explained that consensus remains an option in the future, but open primaries are also possible. Abdullahi stressed that the race is not limited to Obi and Atiku alone.

Tinubu rejects genocide claims and blames terror on crime and extremism

Nigeria’s security troubles stem from criminality and extremism, not religious persecution, President Bola Tinubu has said. He urged Nigerians to reject narratives that fuel division and weaken national unity.

Speaking at the NASFAT biennial conference in Abuja through the Attorney General, Lateef Fagbemi, Tinubu said claims of religious genocide are false and dangerous. He stressed that both Muslims and Christians have suffered from terrorist attacks.

The president reaffirmed that Nigeria does not support or tolerate persecution of any faith. He added that his government is working hard to tackle insecurity and ease the hardship caused by recent economic reforms.

Ex-labour minister sent to Kuje over ₦2.2bn fraud case

Trouble deepened for former Labour Minister Chris Ngige on Friday as a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his remand at Kuje Prison over alleged contract fraud worth ₦2.2 billion.

Justice Maryam Hassan gave the order after Ngige pleaded not guilty to eight charges filed by the EFCC. The hearing on his bail request was rescheduled to December 15, resulting in his temporary detention.

Prosecutors accused Ngige of abusing his office and receiving gifts from NSITF contractors between 2015 and 2023. While the EFCC asked for his remand, his lawyers sought bail, citing health concerns and constitutional rights.

Kano cracks down on ‘Independent Hisbah’ group

Kano State has banned a group known as Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi, declaring it illegal and a threat to public order. The executive order, signed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, takes effect immediately.

Information Commissioner Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiyya said only the Kano State Hisbah Board is legally recognised to carry out Hisbah duties. Any attempt to form or run a parallel outfit is unlawful and void.

The order bars recruitment, training, or mobilisation under the banned group and directs security agencies to arrest organisers and sponsors. Residents have been urged to disengage and report the group, and offenders will face prosecution.