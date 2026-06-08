Weekend Recap | Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

Why Don’t We Have Love Island In Nigeria Despite Its Massive Fanbase?

Ariana Grande returns to touring with the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour after seven years

“It was an ‘accident’”—Osuofia reveals how he stumbled into acting

Niniola’s cryptic post amid mourning raises questions about family loyalty

Adunni Ade reveals she secretly welcomed a daughter two years ago

Taylor Swift breaks multiple streaming records with ‘Toy Story 5’ song

Ariana Grande returns to touring with the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour after seven years

After seven years away from the road, Ariana Grande has finally returned to touring, opening her Eternal Sunshine concert run on Saturday night at Oakland Arena in California. The show drew on material from the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ album as well as tracks from her 2025 deluxe project, Brighter Days Ahead, with several of those newer songs making their way into the opening-night setlist.

After taking a break from music to focus on filming the two-part Wicked movies, Grande went through a transformative experience that changed how she views performing and her creative process. During this memorable period, she also earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Glinda.

After spending three nights in Oakland, Grande travels to Los Angeles, then continues touring North America. She is set to wrap up the U.S. leg in early August and finish with a 10-night residency at London’s O2 Arena.

“It was an ‘accident’”—Osuofia reveals how he stumbled into acting

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, has shared that his entry into acting was never intentional. Speaking on the Selah Meditate podcast, he revealed that he originally worked behind the scenes as a scriptwriter before being pushed into acting by colleagues who recognised his talent for performance.

Owoh explained that his shift to on-screen roles began in the 1980s when a television station, ATV, offered him a short comedy segment after noticing his natural ability to entertain people off-camera. He said what started as pressure from colleagues eventually became the foundation of his acting career.

The actor also reflected on the downsides of fame, noting that becoming a public figure comes with significant personal sacrifices. According to him, celebrity status limits freedom and everyday privacy, adding that many people admire fame without understanding its restrictions.

Niniola’s cryptic post amid mourning raises questions about family loyalty

As Niniola Apata mourns the death of her husband, Michael Ndika, the Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star has stirred online conversation with a pointed Instagram story suggesting that chosen friendships can outlast blood ties. “It’s better to have pure water run through your veins than blood that is supposed to be thicker,” she wrote, adding that death reveals people’s true character.

The posts appeared alongside appreciation messages to the Apata family, colleagues, and close friends who supported her through the loss.

With a service of songs held on Saturday ahead of the burial, many followers have interpreted the remarks as a subtle signal of disappointment aimed at certain family members, though Niniola has offered no further clarification.

Adunni Ade reveals she secretly welcomed a daughter two years ago

Nigerian-American actress and model Adunni Ade has disclosed that she quietly welcomed a baby girl, identified as Baby Sal, two years ago. She shared the news in an emotional Instagram post on her birthday, explaining that she chose to keep the pregnancy and birth private to protect her peace.

The actress said the decision to stay silent was intentional, noting that not every joyful moment needs public attention. She also addressed speculation about her personal life, clarifying that no relationship or family was broken during the journey to welcoming her child.

Adunni described the experience as deeply personal and spiritual, saying her daughter is a “blessing” and an answer to years of prayer. She added that while the public may know her as a celebrity, her private life has been far more personal and at odds with public perception.

Taylor Swift breaks multiple streaming records with ‘Toy Story 5’ song

Taylor Swift has set a series of new streaming records with her latest release, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” a track featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. Released on Friday, June 5, the song quickly soared across major platforms within hours of dropping.

Streaming services have reported historic performance figures, with Apple Music naming it the biggest country single of 2026 and the most-streamed soundtrack release on its first day. Spotify also confirmed it became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in its history, while Amazon Music recorded the biggest global 24-hour streaming debut of the year.

The success highlights strong engagement from Swift’s global fanbase and Toy Story audiences, driving massive early consumption across platforms. Industry projections also suggest the track could become her 15th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, placing her ahead of Drake for the most chart-topping hits among solo artists.