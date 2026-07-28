Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Says FRSC Bill Does Not Introduce New Ban on Preaching

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Senate says FRSC bill does not introduce new ban on preaching

FG condemns xenophobic attacks as Tinubu declines South African envoy

Mr P performs at Alphonso Davies’ star-studded wedding

Ariana Grande sues hackers over leaked unreleased music

Zlatan’s partner Davita Lamai announces their upcoming wedding

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Senate says FRSC bill does not introduce new ban on preaching

The Senate has clarified that the proposed ₦50,000 penalty for preaching, hawking and trading in commercial vehicles is not a new law. It said the provision has existed under the Federal Road Safety Commission Act since 2007.

The clarification followed public criticism of the FRSC (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with many Nigerians arguing that the proposal was insensitive given the country’s economic challenges.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the amendment does not seek to ban public preaching. According to him, preaching and hawking inside commercial vehicles have long been offences under the FRSC Act and the National Road Traffic Regulations.

FG condemns xenophobic attacks as Tinubu declines South African envoy

The federal government has condemned the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, calling on the South African government to take urgent action to stop the violence.

Amid the diplomatic tension, President Bola Tinubu declined to receive a special envoy sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Instead, he directed the delegation to meet with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye.

Presidency sources said the decision was influenced by the ongoing attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa. The minister is expected to brief President Tinubu on the outcome of the discussions.

Mr P performs at Alphonso Davies’ star-studded wedding

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, thrilled guests with a live performance at the wedding of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and his wife, Jen. Videos shared online showed the couple dancing to P-Square’s hit song E No Easy, while guests, including Jamal Musiala, sang along.

Sharing clips from the ceremony, Mr P congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a lifetime of love, peace and happiness.

Davies and Jen, who announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2025, exchanged vows in France in July 2026, with their colourful ceremony attracting family, friends and several football stars.

Ariana Grande sues hackers over leaked unreleased music

Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against unidentified hackers accused of stealing and selling her unreleased music, photos and videos. According to court filings, the materials were taken from people working closely with the singer and later sold on the dark web.

The Grammy-winning artist claimed the alleged theft invaded her privacy and disrupted her creative work. She also argued that the leaks damaged the trust between her and her fans.

Grande is seeking to identify the suspects through court-approved subpoenas. Her lawsuit includes claims of invasion of privacy, violations of California computer hacking laws and unlawful conversion of her personal property.

Zlatan’s partner Davita Lamai announces their upcoming wedding

Davita Lamai, the partner of Nigerian rapper Zlatan, has announced that their wedding will take place soon. Speaking in a video recorded aboard a private jet, she invited family, friends and supporters to attend, although she did not reveal the date.

The announcement came after singer Teni surprised passengers by revealing the wedding plans. Lamai said she looked forward to celebrating the special occasion with everyone.

The couple quietly held a private civil ceremony in May 2026. They have been together for several years and are parents to two sons, Shiloh and Benaiah.