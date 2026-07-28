Best Amakhian Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Best Amakhian is the Founder and Creative Director of Glitch Africa, a pan-African media and entertainment company he bootstrapped from the ground up. Under his leadership, Glitch Africa has grown into a multi-market content platform with studios and teams across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, united by a vision to build a connected African content ecosystem where stories, talent, and culture can travel seamlessly across the continent.

He has led the creation of some of Africa’s most influential original content platforms, including Glitch Sessions, one of the continent’s largest live music performance platforms, which has showcased leading artists such as Rema, Asake, Olamide, Shatta Wale, Rotimi, Stonebwoy, and Nasty C while also helping launch emerging talent such as Ruger, Camidoh, Qing Madi, and many others.

Best Amakhian has also overseen the expansion of Glitch Africa’s original podcast network, with successful shows including The Honest Bunch Podcast (Nigeria), 3 Truths (Kenya), Rants, Bants & Confessions (Ghana), and Not Sorry (South Africa), creating platforms for authentic conversations that resonate across Africa.

Driven by the belief that Africa should not only consume global media but also build world-class media platforms of its own, Amakhian is committed to connecting the continent through original content. His long-term ambition is to establish Glitch Africa as one of the world’s leading original content companies—championing African voices, discovering new talent, and shaping how Africa is seen by both itself and the world.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Best Amakhian’s profile, check out the Masterlist.