Top 5 Stories Of The Day | BBNaija Season 11 Unveils The 24 Housemates

10 Media Publishing Companies And What They Do

BBNaija season 11 unveils the 24 housemates

Suspect arrested over theft from Super Falcons players in Morocco

FG approves higher hazard allowances for federal university workers

Nigerians shocked as Gehgeh weds in secret despite his advises against marriages

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” nears $640 million worldwide

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

BBNaija season 11 unveils the 24 housemates

The opening night of Big Brother Naija Season 11 has introduced the 24 housemates, who will compete for the show’s record ₦160 million grand prize.

Among those unveiled are Tram, Barry, Cassi, Sheba, Araga, Ricky, Nomy, Neche, Yusuf, Goddessa, Bluetopia, Temi Nkem, Martins, Abi, Chimsom Chuka, Keivo and Mercedes, alongside Kamzy, Sultex, Aikou, Flora, Bells, Genard and Oyin. The contestants come from different backgrounds, including modelling, pharmacy, technology, business and hospitality.

The new housemates promised entertainment, strategy and drama as they begin their journey in Biggie’s house, with some already revealing their personalities, game plans and expectations for the competition.

Suspect arrested over theft from Super Falcons players in Morocco

A suspect has reportedly been arrested after cash was stolen from several Super Falcons players at a hotel in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The suspect is said to have confessed and is expected to return the stolen money while criminal proceedings continue.

The theft occurred during Nigeria’s training camp before the team moved to Rabat for the group stage of the tournament.

Midfielder Esther Okoronkwo said she, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie and captain Rasheedat Ajibade were among those affected, adding that more than $1,000 was stolen from the players’ hotel rooms.

FG approves higher hazard allowances for federal university workers

The Federal Government has approved increased hazard allowances and other earned benefits for members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions in federal universities. The revised package takes effect retrospectively from 1 January 2026.

Under the new arrangement, senior laboratory staff will receive an annual hazard allowance increase of up to ₦126,000. The government also approved payment of the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance for eligible workers.

The approval was contained in a circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission following an agreement reached between the Federal Government and NASU in June 2026.

Nigerians shocked as Gehgeh weds in secret despite his advises against marriages

Videos showing the private wedding of Nigerian content creator Gehgeh have gone viral, sparking widespread reactions on social media. The clips show the skit maker and his bride, Mary, dancing in matching wine-coloured traditional outfits and cutting their wedding cake.

The private ceremony surprised many fans, as Gehgeh has often spoken against marriage in his online content and encouraged men to avoid it.

The content creator had also criticised the planned wedding of TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis while claiming to have multiple baby mamas. He has not confirmed or denied the authenticity of the viral wedding videos.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” nears $640 million worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues its impressive box office run, earning $87 million in its second weekend to reach $286.3 million in North America. The film has now grossed $639.6 million worldwide, putting it on course to cross the $1 billion mark.

The epic has benefited from strong demand for IMAX screenings, with many premium showings selling out weeks in advance as audiences seek the full cinematic experience.

With positive reviews and little competition at the box office, The Odyssey is shaping up to become one of the year’s biggest films. Meanwhile, Disney’s live-action Moana has earned $228 million globally after a slower-than-expected start.