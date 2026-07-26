5 Nigerian Gospel Artists In Our Hall Of Fame

The Nigerian gospel scene has a lot of legendary artists who have changed the game and revolutionized the gospel music industry. However, in this article, we list 5 Nigerian gospel artists who we would put in our gospel hall of fame.

Evangelist Bola Are

Evangelist Bola Are is a veteran pioneer and icon of classic Nigerian gospel music, whose impact in the industry has not faded away decades later. One of her most popular tracks is “Baba Ku Ise Baba,” and it is a staple in the Anglican gospel community.

Tope Alabi

Tope Alabi is an indigenous Yoruba gospel singer, who is beloved and known for her spiritual and poetic style of praise and worship. She has been credited for inspiring the current generation of gospel singers to be comfortable in their spirituality when putting out gospel music. Some of her most beloved tracks are “Angeli Mi,” “Logan Ti O De, and “Nigbati Mo Ro.”

Sinach

Osinachi Kalu Okoro popularly known as “Sinach” is one of the most globally renowned Nigerian gospel singers, famous for her gospel track “Way Maker,” which crossed the Nigerian borders and became an international hit in global gospel communities. Some of Sinach’s other tracks are “I Know Who I am,” and “Omenma.”

Frank Edwards

Frank Edwards is a multi-award winning singer, songwriter and high-profile gospel singer and producer who is known for his work in modernizing the soundscape of gospel music. Frank Edwards status as a gospel singer is one that has transcended the Nigerian gospel scenes and some of his most notable tracks are “Here To Sing,” and “No Other Name.”

Panam Percy Paul

Panam Percy Paul is the father of Nigerian gospel music, whose legendary high-energy worship style revolutionized gospel music during his time. It is impossible to create a Nigerian gospel musicians hall of fame without him. Some of his most notable tracks are “Bring Down Your Glory,” and “I Will Follow Him.”