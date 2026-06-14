10 Evergreen Gospel Artists Whose Songs We Still Sing Today 

Nigerian gospel music has produced several talented musicians in recent years, but before these artists emerged, there were pioneers who shaped what gospel music is today. These evergreen musicians started their careers decades ago but are still prominent figures in the gospel space, and we still sing their songs today.

In this article, we list 10 of these African gospel musicians.

Panam Percy Paul

Panam Percy Paul is known by many as the father of Nigerian gospel music, with a career spanning over 40 years (since 1981). He is known for high-energy and soul-stirring worship songs. One of his songs still prominent in the Christian community is “Bring Down Your Glory.”

Evangelist Ebenezer Obey

Evangelist Ebenezer Obey began his career in the 1950s as a juju musician before transitioning to gospel music, where he eventually became one of Nigeria’s most legendary gospel artists. Many of Ebenezer Obey’s songs have become a fixed part of gospel worship, with one of the most notable being “Olomi Gbo Temi.”

Tope Alabi

Tope Alabi started her career in the 1990s as a singer and theatre actress before transitioning into making soundtracks for Yoruba films and eventually becoming one of the most notable voices in Yoruba gospel music. Her song “Angeli Mi,” is one of the most famous gospel songs, and till this day, she is known for her spirit-filled lyrics.

Evangelist Bola Are

Evangelist Bola Are is one of the pillars of Nigerian gospel music, starting her career in 1973 with her music band Bola and Her Spiritual Singers. She is renowned for her deep, prophetic Yoruba chants and tracks. One of her most notable tracks is titled “Baba Ku Ise Baba.”

Frank Edwards

Frank Ugochukwu Edwards is a record producer, songwriter and worship singer. He has been in the gospel industry for almost two decades (since 2007) and is known by many for his edifying worship songs, which remain a core part of worship in gospel gatherings today. His song “Omemma,” is a popular track in Christian settings.

Buchi

Buchi began his career as a disc jockey at an 80s nightclub before giving his life to Christ and pivoting to gospel music in 1992, a decision he stuck to and hit his big break in 1999 with his album “These Days”; however, one of his most beloved tracks is titled “Mma Mma.”

Sinach

It is impossible to be aware of evergreen gospel music without knowing Sinach. She is a globally renowned Nigerian singer known for her gospel anthems “I Know Who I Am” and “Way Maker.” She is also one of the most successful gospel artists to emerge from Africa and has been so since 1994, when she began her career.

Lara George

Lara George is a US-based Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter and producer who started her career in 1997 as a member of the disbanded musical group Kush. She rose to fame in the gospel world with the release of her hit single “Ijoba Oru,” a track that, to date, remains an integral part of gospel music.

Midnight Crew

Midnight Crew is a popular Nigerian gospel music group formed in 2001. The release of their track “Igwe” was a definite part of the early 2000s, as it became one of the most successful gospel songs in the country. The midnight crew is known for their blend of energetic, genre-blending praise music. The group includes Patricia Uwaje-King, Mike Abdul, Odunayo Ojo-Onasanya, and Gbenga Oyebola.

Yinka Ayefele

Yinka Ayefele is one of the pillars of gospel music as we know it now. The singer, songwriter and music producer started his career in 1998 and has been one of the greatest forces in the industry since. A large number of his songs are still played in the gospel world, but one of his most notable releases is titled “Next Level.”