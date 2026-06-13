YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire

Peter Obi Says There Is No Reason to Keep Nnamdi Kanu in Detention

Ghana Protests Canada’s Visa Denial for Thomas Partey Ahead of World Cup Opener

Patience Ozokwor Defends “Mama G” Roles, Says She Exposes What Others Hide

Adunni Ade Threatens to Sue Blog Over ‘Baby Father’ Claim

Former Army Spokesperson Rabe Abubakar Dies in Bandits’ Captivity

Retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information and ex-Army spokesperson, has died while being held captive by bandits after his abduction in Katsina State. The Katsina State Government confirmed that Abubakar died from complications related to diabetes and hypertension while in captivity despite efforts by the state government and security agencies to secure his release. His death comes just days after a video emerged showing him and his wife pleading for intervention, with their abductors demanding the release of detained fighters and the return of seized livestock. Governor Dikko Radda described the incident as a major loss to Katsina State and Nigeria, while authorities vowed to continue the fight against banditry and bring those responsible to justice.

Peter Obi Says There Is No Reason to Keep Nnamdi Kanu in Detention

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has reiterated his call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, stating that he sees “no reason whatsoever” for the continued detention of the IPOB leader. Speaking during an interaction with Nigerians in Washington, D.C., Obi argued that Kanu’s prolonged custody is unjustified and maintained that dialogue, rather than detention, is the more appropriate approach to addressing separatist agitations and related grievances. Obi noted that he has consistently held this position over the years and questioned the rationale behind keeping Kanu in detention despite ongoing public debate surrounding the case.

Ghana Protests Canada’s Visa Denial for Thomas Partey Ahead of World Cup Opener

The Ghanaian government has formally protested Canada’s decision to deny a visa to midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of Ghana’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Panama in Toronto. Ghana’s Foreign Ministry described the move as “high-handed and extremely unfair,” arguing that Canada relied on ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom rather than a conviction. Partey, who denies all rape and sexual assault allegations against him, will miss the Panama match but remains with Ghana’s squad in Boston and is expected to be available for subsequent group-stage games against the England national football team and the Croatia national football team in the United States. Canada defended its decision, stating that hosting the World Cup does not alter its immigration laws and that every applicant is assessed individually under existing regulations. FIFA said visa decisions are solely the responsibility of host governments.

Patience Ozokwor Defends “Mama G” Roles, Says She Exposes What Others Hide

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as “Mama G,” has defended her long history of playing strict, villainous, and controversial characters, insisting that her roles were never meant to glorify wrongdoing but to expose societal ills. According to Ozokwor, she deliberately portrayed difficult characters because they reflected real-life behaviours that many people prefer to conceal, adding that she felt “bold to expose the ills of society” through her performances. The actress argued that her iconic roles helped spark conversations about issues such as greed, manipulation, family conflict, and abuse, while stressing that the characters she played should not be confused with her real personality.

Adunni Ade Threatens to Sue Blog Over ‘Baby Father’ Claim

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has threatened legal action against a blog over claims regarding the father of her recently revealed daughter, accusing the platform of distorting her social media posts and spreading misleading information. The actress said the blog allegedly merged separate posts and comments to create a false narrative about her family and relationship, adding that she has repeatedly warned the platform about similar conduct. Adunni maintained that she has evidence to support her position and vowed to seek redress in court, arguing that the publication misrepresented her story and damaged her reputation. The dispute follows her recent public revelation that she welcomed a daughter more than two years ago and had deliberately kept the matter private.