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Rising Stars: 7 Young Female Creatives Who Are Setting The Pace For the New Generation of Women 
August 5, 2026

Kidd Carder’s New Song, Egungun’s interview with Davido at his construction site in Eko Atlantic, and others. Here Are the Top Content From Today

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Lex Ash Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Lex Ash Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
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Adetoun Cole Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

1. Kidd Carder Drops New Song, ‘Anybody’

    2. 4everjoeyy Drops New Video Of Church Cults That Adore Their Pastors More Than Anything

    3. Charrly.k’s New Video Where He Talks About August And How It Will Be A Long Month

    4. Trench Boy’s New Video About Friends Who Have Mouth Odour and Are Stubborn

    5. Sharon Ephraim’s Latest Video About That One Friend Who is Brutally Honest

    6. Egungun’s interview with Davido at his construction site in Eko Atlantic

    7. Akwaman drops new “Reverse Operation” skit

    8. Ebuuuuuuuu12 releases new skit on fake resume

    9. Hauwa’s New Video Where She Asks Viewers To get Ready With Her To Be Embarrassed At A Family Function

    10. Justada97’s Video About How Being A Slim Person Is Not Easy

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