Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Strike After Meeting With Presidency

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | 19 BBNaija Housemates Face First Possible Eviction of the Season

Resident Doctors suspend planned strike after meeting with presidency

Zenith Bank suffers a cyberattack as customer data is stolen

Police invite AIG Jimoh and VeryDarkMan over allegations

BBNaija’s Abi is considering leaving the show after feeling isolated

Nigerian content creator King IY earns best actor nomination at UK film festival

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Resident Doctors suspend planned strike after meeting with presidency

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is expected to suspend its planned strike after reaching an agreement with the Federal Government during a three-hour meeting led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa.

NARD President, Dr Muhammad Suleiman, said the meeting resolved the association’s major concerns, with both sides agreeing on timelines to address outstanding issues relating to salaries, promotions and allowances. However, he noted that the planned strike would only be officially suspended after consultation with the association’s National Executive Council.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Labour, Health and Finance, alongside other key government officials. Suleiman praised Gbajabiamila for his continued intervention in the association’s disputes, saying his involvement had consistently helped resolve issues affecting resident doctors.

Zenith Bank suffers a cyberattack as customer data is stolen

Zenith Bank has confirmed that hackers gained unauthorised access to part of its database, exposing limited customer information during a cyberattack. The bank said the breach is part of a wider global attack affecting organisations across different sectors.

In an email to customers, the bank explained that the compromised information includes email addresses and phone numbers. It, however, assured customers that its banking services and digital platforms remain secure and fully operational while investigations into the incident continue.

Zenith Bank said it activated its incident response and cybersecurity measures immediately after discovering the breach. It also advised customers to remain alert for phishing emails, text messages and phone calls, warning them never to share their passwords, PINs, One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or other security details with anyone.

Police invite AIG Jimoh and VeryDarkMan over allegations

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to due process and the rule of law following the controversy involving social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Moshood Jimoh. The Force said the criminal case linked to the matter has already been investigated and is before a competent court.

In a statement shared on X, Force spokesperson CSP Ani Iniedu said the police would not conduct the case in the media, stressing that its outcome should be determined by the judiciary rather than public opinion. The statement added that the Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department had invited AIG Jimoh for questioning over the allegations.

The police also revealed that the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja invited VeryDarkMan on July 30, 2026, to provide evidence in support of the claims he made publicly. According to the Force, the invitations reflect its commitment to investigating credible allegations of misconduct regardless of an officer’s rank or a complainant’s status.

BBNaija’s Abi is considering leaving the show after feeling isolated

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Abi has revealed that she is considering leaving the reality show voluntarily after claiming that some of her fellow contestants have turned against her. She made the comments shortly after being nominated for possible eviction this week.

Speaking with housemates Temi and Nomy, Abi said she felt isolated after failing to secure enough votes to avoid the nomination list. She alleged that some contestants had ganged up against her and admitted she was close to breaking down emotionally.

Temi and Nomy encouraged her to stay in the competition and not allow the situation to force her out. Abi is one of 19 housemates facing possible eviction, while Flora and Aikou will remain in the house as “The Gambits” but are no longer eligible to compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Nigerian content creator King IY earns best actor nomination at UK film festival

UK-based Nigerian content creator and event host Osakue Iyobosa, popularly known as King IY, has been nominated for the Best Male Actor award at the inaugural Yorkshire Film Festival in the United Kingdom. The festival is part of the Bradford African Festival of Arts (BAFA), which celebrates African culture, creativity and community.

King IY received the nomination for his performance in Love Lies and London, a film that also earned seven other nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Movie. The festival is taking place from August 3 to August 9, 2026, and showcases talent from Yorkshire and across the UK.

A graduate of Ambrose Ali University, King IY began acting on stage during his school years and has since featured in films and comedy skits alongside entertainers including Broda Shaggi, Deyemi Okanlawon, MC Lively and Blaqbonez. He made his feature film debut in 2024 with KM18, where he played Officer Toni Tones.