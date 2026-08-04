What About “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Is Making People Cry In Cinemas? 

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has only been in cinemas for five days, and not only has it broken box office records, but it has also gained the love and support of millions of viewers worldwide, with the most common reactions being tears and an overwhelming emotional response.

The response to this film has us wondering: what is it about this film and the character of Spider-Man in general that tugs at the heartstrings of fans, especially following its release?

Why are people attached to Spider-Man?

One of the most consistent and compelling aspects of Spider-Man as a superhero has always been his relatability. For many, the superhero’s life is a reflection of the struggles they have had to face, and for people who grew up as Spider-Man did, the parallels on him being a superhero who still had to worry about friendships, getting into college, romantic relationships and the struggles of navigating life as a young person with much responsibility has always endeared him to fans, and even more so in the new movie.

Spider-Man as a superhero also sheds light on the common and yet important aspect of how everyone needs a friend or a romantic partner whom they can share their burden with, as one of the major struggles Peter has continued to face in all versions of the films has been feeling like he has to navigate his duties alone without the support of anyone.

His struggles to figure out who he is outside of his superhero status resonate for people who struggle to find a middle ground between their career trajectory and building personal relationships outside of their career path.

Spider-Man’s story reflects what society looks like for young people who have to have difficult discussions to protect their loved ones, without getting the much-deserved recognition for it. However, perhaps the most important and significant take-home from Spidey’s story is how he navigates mental struggles as a young person, which is often an unspoken sentiment in many superhero stories.

The emotional yet careful storytelling surrounding Peter Parker’s identity is what truly sells him to fans, as he is not only a well-written character but also a relatable one outside of his status as a superhero. Another important thing to note is how much Spider-Man’s character leaves room for obvious flaws and human feelings, with emphasis on his emotions towards heartbreak in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, which one could say was the driving force for his growth.

Possible Reasons Why This Is Breaking Box Office Records

There are several reasons as to why “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is breaking records, and some of these reasons are:

The Marvel Drought

Although there have been other MCU films released recently, such as “Thunderbolts,” the release of Spider-Man is the first time in years that a Marvel film with familiar characters, rather than a build-up to the new Avengers, has been released. The presence of “The Scorpion,” “Bruce Banner,” and “The Punisher” was a driving force for people to see the film.

The Tom Holland Effect

There has been an almost decade-long debate over which Spider-Man is the best, and in recent times, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has received the most love from fans, due to what people have called his “childlike innocence” and his comfort with being open about his struggles, all of which have endeared him to fans of the franchise.

The Five-Year Wait Time

Another key factor in the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the five-year wait between the last Spider-Man movie and this one. People who had spent over half a decade waiting for the follow-up to the heartbreaking end of “No Way Home” were ready to troop into cinemas to see the conclusion of the story.

The Zendaya Effect

Fans of Zendaya as an actress and fans attached to the relationship between the actress and Tom Holland are also a major part of the driving force behind the current success of the film.

What do we think?

Spider-Man’s character is special to its audience because of what Peter Parker represents: the unspoken struggle of a young adult who has to navigate life regardless of their responsibilities.