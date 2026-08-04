Top 5 Stories Of The Day | 19 BBNaija Housemates Face First Possible Eviction of the Season

Why Does The “Children of Blood and Bones” Trailer Feel Like Another “Black Panther”?

What About “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Is Making People Cry In Cinemas?

19 BBNaija housemates face first possible eviction of the season

Tinubu to receive the National Policing Bill on September 3

Sanwo-Olu confident Lagos is ready to host 2026 CAF Awards

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell tie the knot in a glamorous celebrity wedding

Atiku rejects presidency’s defence of Tinubu’s economic policies

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

19 BBNaija housemates face first possible eviction of the season

Nineteen housemates are up for possible eviction in the second week of Big Brother Naija Season 11 following the latest nomination process. The nominations took place after Sheba emerged as Head of House and used her power to save Chimsom Chuka, replacing Cassi, who had initially secured enough votes to be safe.

As a result, only Tram, Barry, Goddessa and Chimsom are safe from eviction and have automatically qualified for week three. The remaining housemates, Abi, Araga, Aikou, Bells, Bluethopia, Cassi, Flora, Gerard, Kamsy, Keivo, Martins, Mercedes, Neche, Nomy, Oyin, Ricky, Sultex, Temi Nkem and Yusuf, now rely on public votes to remain in the competition.

No contestant has been evicted this season, making Sunday’s live show the first eviction night. The 2026 edition, which premiered on July 26 with 24 housemates, offers a record ₦160 million grand prize, while Flora and Aikou will remain in the house as “The Gambits” but are no longer eligible to win the competition.

Tinubu to receive the National Policing Bill on September 3

President Bola Tinubu is set to review the Executive National Policing Bill on September 3, as Nigeria advances to the next stage of policing reforms. Citizens are encouraged to participate by submitting memoranda and position papers through a new public information portal, aiming to influence the proposed legislation.

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this after a meeting of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He said the seven-week programme runs from July 27 to September 14, 2026, with national consultations to be completed before the President gives final approval.

Gbajabiamila stated that the final bill package will comprise supporting documents like an explanatory memorandum, legal audit, fiscal and implementation notes, a clause-by-clause analysis, a state readiness framework, a validation report, a risk register, and a controlled digital archive before submission to the National Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu confident Lagos is ready to host 2026 CAF Awards

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed confidence that the state is prepared to host this year’s CAF Awards after officials from the Confederation of African Football inspected the National Theatre, the proposed venue for the event.

The five-member CAF delegation, led by Dr Christian Emeruwa, visited Nigeria to assess facilities for the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the annual CAF Awards. They were received by officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission during their inspection of the National Theatre.

In a post on X, Sanwo-Olu said the team had taken the venue and their feedback was noted. He added that Lagos is committed to delivering a successful event, stressing that every detail matters and preparations are underway to ensure the ceremony meets the required standard.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell tie the knot in a glamorous celebrity wedding

American singer and actress Coco Jones has married NBA star Donovan Mitchell in a glamorous wedding ceremony attended by family, friends and several notable figures from the entertainment and sports worlds. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

The elegant event featured luxurious décor, stylish fashion and heartfelt moments as the couple exchanged vows. Their wedding follows months of speculation about their relationship, which they largely kept private before confirming their romance.

Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the union of the award-winning singer and the NBA standout. As images from the ceremony continue to trend online, many have described Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell as one of entertainment and sports’ newest power couples.

Atiku rejects presidency’s defence of Tinubu’s economic policies

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed the Presidency’s defence of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, insisting that no amount of propaganda can hide the hardship millions of Nigerians are facing.

The exchange is the latest in an ongoing war of words between Atiku and the Presidency over the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, borrowing, tax policies and the impact of removing the petrol subsidy.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga had defended the government’s policies, arguing that the removal of the fuel subsidy significantly increased allocations to states and local governments through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).