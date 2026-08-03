So Nigerian Podcast’s New Episode On Shopping The Wrong Way, Eatwithomaa’s New Video On How To Make Suya That Pleases The Lord. Here Are the Top Content From Today

Asherkine’s Eating Contest Video, Kagan Getting Pranked By His Colleagues, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today

What Really Happens When Davido Drops An Album?

So Nigerian Podcast Releases New Episode ‘You Are Probably Shopping The Wrong Way’ —

2. Trench Boy Drops New Video On ‘When The Relationship Is One Sided —

3. Akproko Doctor’s New Video On How Many Eggs One Should Eat In A Day —

4. Streamer Enzo Asked A Girl To Go To Prom With Him:

5. Opeyemi Famakin Takes Fekomi To Perfume School In New Video

6. Teni Appears on Isbae U’s Curiosity Made Me Ask:

7. Ruger Announces New Song JESUS LOVES ME

🤰🏾”JESUS LOVES ME” out this Friday ❤️



Produced by @iamkukbeat

Mixed & mastered by @themillamix pic.twitter.com/msG56lWGvs — BLOWNBOY RU (@rugerofficial) August 2, 2026

8. Gilmore Drops New Video About TA-TA Buses. Watch Here — https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4ywxc4J/

9. Eatwithomaa’s New Video On How To Make Suya That Pleases The Lord. Watch Here — https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4yKLU6M/

10. Damola Smart Shares New Fashion Inspo. Watch Here –