So Nigerian Podcast’s New Episode On Shopping The Wrong Way, Eatwithomaa’s New Video On How To Make Suya That Pleases The Lord. Here Are the Top Content From Today

- So Nigerian Podcast Releases New Episode ‘You Are Probably Shopping The Wrong Way’ —
2. Trench Boy Drops New Video On ‘When The Relationship Is One Sided —
3. Akproko Doctor’s New Video On How Many Eggs One Should Eat In A Day —
4. Streamer Enzo Asked A Girl To Go To Prom With Him:
5. Opeyemi Famakin Takes Fekomi To Perfume School In New Video
6. Teni Appears on Isbae U’s Curiosity Made Me Ask:
7. Ruger Announces New Song JESUS LOVES ME
8. Gilmore Drops New Video About TA-TA Buses. Watch Here — https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4ywxc4J/
9. Eatwithomaa’s New Video On How To Make Suya That Pleases The Lord. Watch Here — https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4yKLU6M/
10. Damola Smart Shares New Fashion Inspo. Watch Here –