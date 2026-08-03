SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Behora Braveheart, professionally known as SSSoundGawd, is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and producer, formerly a top-level disc jockey in the Nigerian music scene. As a DJ, SSSoundGawd was known for featuring and headlining numerous events and functions in the country, mostly working for one of Afrobeats’ biggest names at the moment, “Mavo,” as a hypeman and DJ before branching out as a rapper with his first solo single, “YA Strata,” in 2025.

His first single gained traction online, eventually getting him a place in an advertisement for Hennessy Nigeria, which featured Tems. However, SSSoundGawd’s big breakthrough came in 2026 with the release of a song he produced and featured on with his fellow label mate, Mavo.

The song “Aura Salad” went on to gain online traction and topped Nigerian charts and, months later, is still part of Nigerian trending songs. Although he is now building his career as a successful rapper, Braveheart began his career as a graphic designer studying in Dubai and making music privately.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on SSSoundGawd’s profile, check out the Masterlist.