The Chronological Order to Watch MCU Films Before “Avengers: Doomsday”

The Avengers franchise has been one of the greatest cinema releases in almost two decades, and with every film released, new records have been broken and new box office records set. With Avengers: Doomsday set to be released on the 18th of December 2026, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have begun to prepare to storm the cinemas, and with the success of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which crossed over $927 million within 5 days in cinemas, it is to be expected that “Doomsday” will break records.

The trailer for “Doomsday” recorded 503 million views within 24 hours after its release, ranking it only second after the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The success of both these MCU films is to be expected given how many years there have been between their releases and the last Avengers movie as well as the last Spider-Man movie.

However, the success of Marvel films did not start with these 2026 films, as “Infinity Wars,” and Endgame broke box office records, with Avengers: Endgame (2019) shattering global box office history by grossing a historic $1.209 billion worldwide in its opening weekend, becoming the fastest film to cross $1 billion (5 days) and briefly holding the all-time highest-grossing film record worldwide. It was also the number 1 all-time global spot (2.79 billion) before being overtaken.

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) grossed over $2.048 billion worldwide. It set major global and domestic box office records, including the highest-grossing worldwide opening weekend ($640.9 million) at launch and the fastest-ever climb to $1 billion, reaching the milestone in just 11 days, and finished as the highest-grossing film of 2018.

Now that the trailer for the long-awaited Avengers film “Doomsday” has been released, fans of the MCU have been thinking about watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and series all over again to rebuild their knowledge.

To assist with that, we have created two lists of the MCU timeline, one with the chronological order of the films and one with the chronological order of the films and TV series.

The Infinity Saga

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2011)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2012)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Black Panther (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Multiverse Saga

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Eternals (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness (2024)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Ant-Man 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvels (2023)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

But if you’re interested in watching the entire MCU films and series, we have you covered: we have listed all the films and TV series you need to watch in chronological order before Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Films and Series Timeline