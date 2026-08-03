Weekend Recap | Here’s What Happened Over the Weekend

Why Does The “Children of Blood and Bones” Trailer Feel Like Another “Black Panther”?

Portable explains why he walked out of the boxing rematch with Charles Okocha

GehGeh says he was never against marriage, only in support of polygamy

Ariana Grande set to take a break from public life after tour ends

Peller and Jarvis receive $20,000 gift, ₦400m mansion and more at wedding

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean break 73-year UK chart record

This weekend was filled with many record-breaking and unbelievable acts of kindness displayed at the Peller and Jarvis’ wedding. The BBN also takes the spotlight as the Nigerian fan-favourite reality TV show keeps its audience at the edge of their seats while the housemates display their true selves.

Portable explains why he walked out of the boxing rematch with Charles Okocha

Street singer Portable has explained why he walked out of his boxing rematch against actor Charles Okocha at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, a move that led to his disqualification and handed victory to the actor.

In a video shared on Instagram, Portable claimed Okocha bit him on the back and held his neck too tightly during the fight. He argued that it was meant to be a celebrity boxing match, not a street fight, and also alleged that organisers failed to fulfil a promise to take him to London for training, choosing Okocha instead.

Following the bout, Portable’s management issued a statement apologising to the organisers for the incident. The team accepted responsibility for the disappointment caused, asked that Portable’s perspective be respected and thanked fans for their continued support.

GehGeh says he was never against marriage, only in support of polygamy

Content creator and relationship commentator Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as GehGeh, has revealed that his recent viral wedding ceremony was staged as a publicity stunt and social experiment. The video sparked widespread reactions, with many believing he had secretly married despite his views on relationships.

Speaking in an interview, GehGeh said the event was organised to test public reactions and clear up what he described as misunderstandings about his “GehGeh Wisdom and Knowledge University”. He insisted he has never opposed marriage, saying his message has always been that those who choose to marry should consider polygamy rather than monogamy.

According to GehGeh, polygamy helps prevent emotional manipulation by a single partner, a practice he claimed was common among past generations. His explanation comes after the viral clips drew criticism from fans, fellow content creators and even members of his family, who questioned why they were not invited to the supposed wedding.

Ariana Grande set to take a break from public life after tour ends

Ariana Grande will step away from the public spotlight after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour next month, according to a statement from her representative. As a result, the singer will no longer appear in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George alongside her former Wicked co-star, Jonathan Bailey.

Her representative said Grande wants to end the tour “healthily and happily” before taking a well-earned break from public appearances, following ongoing scrutiny about her health and appearance. A source close to the singer added that she has continued to perform demanding shows successfully throughout the tour.

Grande has 13 concerts remaining before the tour concludes on 1 September. Although she is stepping back from public-facing work, fans will still see her on screen in Focker-in-Law, the latest Meet the Parents film, which is set for release on 25 November.

Peller and Jarvis receive $20,000 gift, ₦400m mansion and more at wedding

TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis received several lavish gifts during their wedding, with the celebrations attracting generous donations from supporters and prominent guests. The gifts quickly became one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony.

Peller’s long-time TikTok supporter, Gregory, travelled to Nigeria for the event and presented the couple with $20,000. He also revealed plans to explore investment opportunities in Nigeria, including his dream of opening a school. Delta-based billionaire Mohammed Ochacho later surprised the newlyweds with a ₦400 million mansion in Lifecamp, Abuja, saying the gift was inspired by his children.

Ochacho had earlier promised Peller 10 cows after meeting him at an event hosted by music executive Soso Soberekon. The wedding also featured another surprise when a masked guest, identified as Oga 9ja, arrived at the ceremony wearing an elephant costume and gave them ₦10m.

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean break 73-year UK chart record

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean have made UK chart history after their hit collaboration, “Rein Me In,” spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the UK Billboard chart. The achievement breaks the 73-year record previously held by Frankie Laine’s “I Believe,” which remained at the top for 18 weeks in 1953.

The duet version of the song was released in June 2025 as part of Fender’s People Watching era and climbed steadily before reaching No. 1 in February 2026. Its success was boosted after winning Song of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards, helping it maintain its place at the top of the charts.

Reacting to the milestone, Fender thanked Olivia Dean and fans for the song’s success, saying he was “completely lost for words”. Dean celebrated the achievement during her headline performance at Lollapalooza, where she welcomed Fender on stage for their first live performance of the song together in the United States.