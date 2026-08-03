Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Introduces a Permanent $20,000 Visa Bond for Nigerians and Others

Why Does The “Children of Blood and Bones” Trailer Feel Like Another “Black Panther”?

US introduces a permanent $20,000 visa bond for Nigerians and others

Falana calls for economic sanctions against South African firms in Nigeria

Nigeria ends 2026 Commonwealth Games in seventh position as Africa’s best-performing nation

VeryDarkMan explains why he missed Peller and Jarvis’ star-studded wedding

Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominates the box office with a $355 million opening weekend

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

US introduces a permanent $20,000 visa bond for Nigerians and others

The United States has made its visa bond programme permanent, requiring certain travellers from 50 countries, including Nigeria and 29 other African nations, to pay a refundable visa bond of up to $20,000 before receiving some US visas.

According to the US Department of State, the rule applies to applicants seeking B1/B2 business and tourist visas who are instructed by a consular officer to provide a bond before their visa is issued. The policy, which began as a pilot scheme, is intended to improve compliance with US immigration laws.

Travellers who obey the terms of their visas and leave the US within the approved period will receive a full refund. The department said the pilot programme showed that visa bonds are an effective way to encourage compliance among visa holders.

Falana calls for economic sanctions against South African firms in Nigeria

Senior lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged the Federal Government to impose economic measures on South African companies operating in Nigeria over repeated xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and the destruction of their businesses in South Africa.

Speaking with journalists in Ilawe Ekiti after a reception for the late Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, Falana said diplomatic protests alone were unlikely to make South Africa take firm action against the attacks.

He argued that Nigeria should apply the principle of reciprocity in international relations. According to him, South African companies in Nigeria should face sanctions where suitable alternatives exist, adding that taking the matter to the African Union may only produce resolutions without meaningful enforcement.

Nigeria ends 2026 Commonwealth Games in seventh position as Africa’s best-performing nation

Team Nigeria finished seventh on the final medal table at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, after winning 24 medals across four sports. The team claimed 10 gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals, making Nigeria the highest-ranked African nation at the Games.

Athletics delivered most of Nigeria’s success, with Samuel Ogazi, Ezekiel Nathaniel and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi winning historic gold medals in the men’s 400m, 400m hurdles and shot put. Goodness Nwanchukwu also defended her women’s discus title, while Udodi Onwuzurike, Ruth Usoro and Jessica Oji secured silver medals.

Tobi Amusan, Kayinsola Ajayi, Temitope Adeshina and Ella Onojuvwevwo won bronze medals, with Onojuvwevwo also helping the mixed 4x400m relay team finish third. Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team was later downgraded from silver to bronze after a review.

VeryDarkMan explains why he missed Peller and Jarvis’ star-studded wedding

Influencer and content creator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has explained why he did not attend the wedding celebration of TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis, despite wishing the couple well.

In a post on social media, VDM said he avoided travelling to Lagos because he fears he could be arrested due to his ongoing issues with the police. He congratulated the couple, described their celebration as successful and prayed for their expected child.

He also revealed that he still had Peller’s asoebi with him and watched the ceremony online. VDM praised the event’s organisation and said he genuinely cares about Peller and Jarvis, adding that his concern is why he sometimes criticises Peller’s actions.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominates the box office with a $355 million opening weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has dominated the box office with a huge domestic opening weekend of $355 million, making it the second biggest superhero opening of all time behind Avengers: Endgame. If the film maintains its strong run and passes the $1 billion mark worldwide, it could challenge Endgame as the highest-grossing superhero film ever.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey finished second in its third weekend with $51 million, while Toy Story 5 claimed third place with $6.3 million in its seventh week, bringing its domestic total to $462 million. Minions & Monsters took fourth with $5.8 million, followed by Moana with $5.3 million in fifth place.