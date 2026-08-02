BTS is Skipping the Grammys, But What Are We Doing? 

Over the week, South Korean boy band BTS took to their Instagram accounts to announce that they would not be submitting their music for the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations, and the decision has caused a social media uproar.

In the statement posted by the seven-member group on their personal Instagram stories, they stated that they “hope music will be recognised and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.” Though many were confused about the statement, it did not come as a shock to their fanbase, who had made an uproar after the Recording Academy announced the creation of an Asian category at the awards.

What is wrong with the Recording Academy creating an Asian category?

In discussions that have arisen since the group’s announcement, it has become clear that BTS’ intent is to fight against the prejudice and segregation that a category like that would open up for Asian artists. The argument being that “Asian pop” is not a genre, and limiting Asian artists to being confined under that title would be taking the chance for artists like BTS who have taken over the globe with the success of their most recent album “Arirang,” to compete and possibly win in major Grammy categories like “Artist of The Year,” “Song of The Year,” “Record of the Year,” and “Album of The Year.”

One of the arguments brought up has been the stipulation included to the “Asian category,” which states that “songs submitted to the category must contain Asian language,” and many have argued that this shows that intent of the Recording Academy in creating this category is to create segregation for artists like BTS who also put out English songs, and Asian acts who live in countries where English is the predominant language.

Countries like Singapore and the Philippines are countries where English is more common than the native language, and requiring an “Asian language” would take away the possibility of these acts ever receiving a nomination.

Another stipulation to note for the Grammy Awards is that a song nominated for the Asian category cannot be nominated for other categories in the award show, and for a band like BTS who have had a successful album roll-out, it would be a form of limitation. The Grammy voting team also reserves the choice to place awards in categories they decide upon, regardless of the choice of submissions of the artists.

Do we have a problem with the African category at the Grammys?

In 2024, the Recording Academy introduced the Best African category in a bid to recognise African tracks and singles that make use of local expressions and traditions from across the African continent, but much like the Asian category, the African category is one that also limits African artists and removes them from bigger categories at the Grammy Awards.

African artists who put out music in diverse genres like Afrobeats, Amapiano, high-life, pop and R&B are not recognised for their artistry in those genres and instead are only awarded based on their identity and their continent.

The African award also requires artists to include indigenous African languages in their music for their work to be recognised or nominated for the title. In this way, African artists are limited to that category even though their music tops international charts.

Like the Asian and Latin music category introduced by the Recording Academy, the African category should be viewed as a form of limitation and not a form of recognition for Afrobeat artists.

What should African artists have done when the category was introduced?

When the Recording Academy introduced the Best African Artist category in 2024, Afrobeats was at the top of another global wave of African music exportation, and instead of this inspiring recognition for African artists in major award categories, they were quickly put into a box.

While Afrobeat legend Wizkid took to his Instagram story to call out the creation of the category, other African artists have continued to submit their work to the Grammys, ignoring the implication of the Recording Academy’s actions.

With artists like BTS speaking out about the Grammys’ actions, it’s an ideal opportunity for African artists impacted by this bias to voice their concerns regarding the ‘Best African’ category, which limits their chances in other major categories. It’s also crucial to recognise that the award often overlooks the fact that African artists work in genres like pop, R&B, and rap, instead focusing solely on their language. This is a time for solidarity among artists who are not from the U.S., especially African, Asian, and Latin musicians affected by this situation, to boycott the Grammys until their artistry is recognised beyond their continent.

The Response From The Recording Academy To BTS

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., responded to the statement from the group in a written statement and said he respects the decision of the group to not submit their art for the Grammys, while also explaining that the Asian category was created in order to recognise more Asian artists and not separate them. Other Grammy-voting members have taken to their personal accounts to disagree with BTS’s decision, insisting that it was made to ensure inclusion and not exclusion. Media companies and music critics like CNN, Forbes, Fantano and Pitchfork have shown their support for the group’s decision.

The Importance Of Solidarity Between Artists of Colour

BTS are not the first artists to call out the Recording Academy; artists like Wizkid, The Weeknd, Drake, and Tyler, the Creator have also called out the awards. However, due to the status of the South Korean band, their decision to boycott the awards has opened up a global conversation on the limitations placed on artists of colour when it comes to rewarding them for their musicality and art.

This opens up a broader conversation about the need for solidarity between artists affected by this to ensure that music is recognised and awarded for its impact and its artistic expression rather than the race, nationality or ethnicity of the artist who releases the song or album.

Categories like this created by the Grammys open a conversation about why these categories are not created for musicians like the Beatles or Adele, who have won major awards whilst being from the United Kingdom and have never had to compete under a category created for their nationality.

In conclusion

Although the Grammys have stated that the award was established to create more opportunities for Asian artists, when Artists like BTS, who have surpassed some American artists, are pushed to only be awarded based on their continent, it makes it easier for up-and-coming Afrobeat artists who have put in the work to be overlooked in the industry due to their nationality. It is important that more Afrobeat artists distance themselves from the Grammys until this is resolved.