BTS is Streaming Their Comeback Performance Live On Netflix: Here’s Why This Matters 

South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) is making their comeback after almost 4 years on hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military enlistment. The long-awaited comeback from the boy group includes an album (Arirang) set to be released on the 20th of March, 2026, along with a Netflix collaboration of their first live concert in South Korea since their return as a group.



The comeback live titled “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang,” happening on March 21st, 2026, will be the first performance by the 7-member group since they began their enlistment in 2022 and is expected to be a mix of their old songs and their upcoming 5th studio album titled “Arirang.” Netflix is also set to release a documentary about the recording of the band’s album, slated for release on the 27th of March, 2026, and available exclusively on Netflix.

This comeback live is the group’s first-ever collaboration with Netflix and was preceded by an extensive marketing campaign from the streaming company. The “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang” is expected to take place in South Korea at Gwanghwamun Square, a historical landmark, with the comeback concert to be directed by Hamish Hamilton, the same director of the 98th Academy Awards and the Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance.

What You Need to Know About ‘Arirang,’ the Upcoming Album

Arirang, BTS’s fifth studio album, is a 14-track album named after a 1896 Korean folk song. The album is set to be released on the 20th of March, 2026, and features songs produced by artists like Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Mike Will Made-It, Pdogg, and members of the 7-member boy band, amongst others.

The “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang” concert is slated to be the first-ever live event to be broadcast from South Korea to a global audience. This gives Netflix the chance to be the first streaming platform to achieve this feat and the first streaming service to have access to the group’s full comeback, live and documentary, after almost 4 years without any group performances.

Why Would Netflix Collaborate With BTS?

The K-pop global wave has been at an all-time high for the past decade, with BTS at the forefront, heavily credited with putting Korean pop on international charts. They were also the first K-pop group to be nominated for a Grammy, with five nominations to their name and a performance that is still considered one of the best Grammy performances.

Alongside the recent success of K-pop Demon Hunters, South Korean entertainment has been expanding globally for years, and this collaboration with Netflix only underscores the impact BTS has had worldwide and the additional audience they can attract.

Why Netflix and Not Other Streaming Platforms?

South Korean Entertainment on Netflix

South Korean entertainment has become a staple in the Western market, with the emergence of films like “Parasite,” an Oscar award-winning South Korean drama, and the domination of Korean dramas, which have topped the Netflix charts, with the streaming site giving these shows a global audience that is not easily accessible on other streaming sites.

The Netflix Reach

Netflix has global reach, with a diverse audience, including those unfamiliar with the K-pop wave. They also have an audience that was born from the popularity of the Netflix original movies “K-Pop Demon Hunters” and “Squid Game,” which are South Korean media that have made a global impact.

For BTS, this reach would not only expose them to a new audience but also create a pathway for them to contribute to the growing K-Pop wave.

The Netflix Marketing and Promotion

Netflix is known by many for how well they promote content exclusive to them, and for a band like BTS that prides themselves on engaging their audience, the Netflix marketing and promotion strategy is the perfect fit. Judging by what the streaming service has done in the one month plus since the announcement of the collaboration between the boy band and the streaming giant, they made a great choice in choosing Netflix.

The Accessibility

This comeback live is not the South Koreans’ first time hosting a concert streamed live; however, with Netflix, there is a higher chance of ensuring the live concert is streamed properly, especially given Netflix’s history of hosting shows like Beyoncé’s Halftime show. This collaboration with Netflix offers accessibility and a chance to showcase their performance to a wider audience, their fandom, “ARMYs.”

What do we think?

This collaboration between what can only be termed two industry giants has the potential to break records, set new records, and create a global phenomenon. While BTS has always had a global audience, the promotion and marketing afforded by Netflix’s reach will expose them to a new audience and create a unique wave for the group’s fifth studio album.