Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Africa’s Fuel Supply Almost Out of Stock Due to War in Middle East

Africa’s fuel supply almost out of stock due to war in Middle East

Tinubu seeks stronger UK alliance on security

Eid confirmed on Friday as moon sighting fails across Nigeria

Chef T shares personal journey into Islam after years of quiet practice

Adenuga replies Papa Ajasco actor over financial accusations

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Africa’s fuel supply almost out of stock due to war in Middle East

Rising conflict in the Middle East is putting pressure on Africa’s fuel supply, with some countries left with only weeks of refined products. Disruptions linked to Iran have slowed shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says about 600,000 barrels per day meant for Africa are now at risk. Governments are scrambling for alternative sources, fearing richer nations may outbid them in a tight market.

Data shows shipments dropped sharply from January to February, before falling to zero in March, exposing Africa’s heavy reliance on imported fuel.

Tinubu seeks stronger UK alliance on security

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, has emphasised the importance of working closely with the United Kingdom to tackle insecurity. He said he would raise Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts and regional stability concerns in talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The remarks came during a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. It marked the first time a Nigerian leader addressed guests at the historic venue.

The dinner formed part of events for Tinubu’s state visit, with further discussions expected to focus on strengthening security cooperation.

Eid confirmed on Friday as moon sighting fails across Nigeria

Nigeria’s top Islamic leader, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted across the country, confirming the end of Ramadan.

The decision followed reports from national moon sighting groups and was issued by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. It means Muslims will celebrate Eid-el-Fitr on Friday, marking the close of the fasting period.

The Sultan congratulated the Muslim community and urged continued prayers for peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria. He also prayed that acts of worship during Ramadan are accepted.

Chef T shares personal journey into Islam after years of quiet practice

Popular Nigerian chef, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, has spoken about her decision to embrace Islam, describing it as a deeply personal choice made over a decade ago.

In an interview on The Morayo Show hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, she said she converted 10 years ago and fully practised nine years ago. She stressed it was not for attention but personal conviction.

Chef T added that she keeps her faith private, despite subtle signs like her Ramadan content. She also clarified that her husband’s family did not influence her decision, saying she chose the path independently.

Adenuga replies Papa Ajasco actor over financial accusations

Film producer Wale Adenuga has addressed claims by Abiodun Ayoyinka that he faces financial limits due to restrictions on using the Papa Ajasco character outside its original production.

Adenuga explained that the rule is to protect the brand, though Ayoyinka can take part in adverts with approval from Wale Adenuga Productions. He dismissed the claims as misleading and suggested they were intended to gain attention online.

He also questioned the hardship claims, pointing to Ayoyinka’s long civil service career and personal assets. Adenuga added that actors remain free to take other roles using their real names.