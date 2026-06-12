Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Mexico and South Korea Begin World Cup Campaigns with Victories

From Benin City To SoFi Stadium: How Rema Became The Face Of A Generation

Mexico and South Korea begin World Cup campaigns with victories

Model sues Kanye West over alleged assault on 2010 music video set

FG declares June 12 a public holiday for Democracy Day

UN reports global refugee numbers fall for the first time in a decade

Odumodublvck, Mavo, and Skales feature on Ronaldinho’s star-studded debut album

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Mexico and South Korea begin World Cup campaigns with victories

Co-hosts Mexico opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The match, watched by more than 80,000 fans, was overshadowed by three red cards, two for South Africa and one for Mexico, the highest number ever recorded in a World Cup opening fixture.

Mexico took the lead early through Julián Quiñones, who scored within the opening nine minutes. The strike was the fastest goal in a World Cup opener since Philipp Lahm scored for Germany in 2006. The result also marked Mexico’s first-ever victory in a World Cup opening match after five defeats and two draws in previous editions.

In another opening-day fixture, South Korea came from behind to defeat Czechia 2-1 at Guadalajara Stadium. Czech captain Ladislav Krejčí gave his side the lead in the 59th minute, but Hwang In-beom inspired South Korea’s comeback with a goal and an assist. He levelled the score before setting up Oh Hyeon-gyu for the winner in the 80th minute.

Model sues Kanye West over alleged assault on 2010 music video set

Kanye West, popularly known as Ye, is facing a lawsuit from a model who alleges she was assaulted during a music video shoot 16 years ago. The woman, identified only as Jenn, made her claims in an interview with the BBC, saying the incident occurred in 2010 while she was working on one of the rapper’s productions.

According to Jenn, West allegedly choked her and repeatedly forced his fingers into her mouth during filming. She claimed she struggled to keep her tongue out of the way while the alleged incident occurred on set.

West’s legal team has denied the allegations, insisting that the interaction was entirely consensual. His lawyer argued that the model did not object to the actions at the time, rejecting any suggestion of wrongdoing by the artist. The lawsuit adds to a series of controversies that have surrounded the rapper in recent years.

FG declares June 12 a public holiday for Democracy Day

The federal government has declared June 12 a public holiday to mark Democracy Day. The announcement was made by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo through a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The government described June 12 as a landmark date in Nigeria’s democratic journey, honouring the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of citizens who fought for democratic governance. It noted that their contributions continue to shape the nation’s values and institutions.

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to democratic principles, including the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance. Nigerians were encouraged to use the holiday to reflect and renew their commitment to national unity, responsible citizenship, and lawful conduct.

UN reports global refugee numbers fall for the first time in a decade

The number of refugees worldwide fell by 3% in 2025 to 41.6 million, marking the first decline in global forced displacement in 10 years, according to a new report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Speaking in New York, Stephane Dujarric said 5.4 million people fled violence and persecution across borders in 2025. At the same time, about 14.7 million displaced people returned to their homes or countries, with significant numbers returning to Afghanistan, Sudan, and Syria.

Despite the improvement, the UN warned that many returns took place under difficult conditions, while around 70% of refugees remain trapped in long-term displacement, often living in poverty. Barham Salih called for stronger international support to reduce long-term refugee dependence on humanitarian aid and improve opportunities for millions of displaced people over the next decade.

Odumodublvck, Mavo, and Skales feature on Ronaldinho’s star-studded debut album

Ronaldinho has launched his debut album, Camisa 10, featuring a host of international artistes, including Nigerian stars Odumodublvck, Shoday, Mavo, and Skales. Released ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the project brings together 44 artistes from 18 countries.

The two-volume album was released through Ronaldinho’s new label, Tu Música, and celebrates the football icon’s famous No. 10 jersey. The collection blends several genres, including Afrobeats, dancehall, reggaeton, Latin pop, and regional Mexican music. Ghanaian singer Gyakie also features on the project.

Odumodublvck appears on the track Champion alongside Golden, Justin Quiles, and Lenny Tavárez. Mavo joins Gyakie and others on Call Me, while Shoday and Skales contribute the solo tracks Holiday and Bend Low, respectively.