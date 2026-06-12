Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (June 12th – June 14th) 

This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves and parties to gallery exhibitions and food festivals. There is something for everyone this weekend.
- Wine and Vinyls
Happening on the Friday, the 12th of June, this event is perfect for lovers of rare music records and well-curated wine menus.
- Mainland House
For the lovers of electronic music, Afrobeats and francophone music, this is happening on the 12th of June at Amah Studio.
- Adour
Perfect for ravers, and lovers of afrohouse this event is the perfect way to start the weekend and it is happening on the 12th of June.
- Brew House
This daytime event is the perfect rave-like space to be at for those who don’t enjoy nighttime activities. It is happening on the 13th of June.
- What The Surface Refuses To Hide
Happening at Soto Gallery, this is an art exhibition perfect for lovers of artistic and creative spaces.
- Tempo
Promising good music, good vibes and good drinks, the Tempo party is the perfect way to spend your weekend and it is happening on the 13th of June.
- Restless Affairs
Happening on the 13th of June, this is for ravers and lovers of Afrohouse and B2B music.
- Soundyard
Looking for a day at the beach? Soundyard party is the best way to combine a day at the beach with a good party. It is happening on the 13th of June.
- Asian Brunch Club
Hosted by Beezus kitchen, this is a 10 course Asian-fusion brunch experience perfect for food lovers. It is happening on the 14th of June and is the best way to close out your weekend.
- World Plantain Day Festival
Happening on the 14th of June, this festival is the place to be for plantain lovers who want a space to try new things.