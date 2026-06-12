Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (June 12th – June 14th) 

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This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves and parties to gallery exhibitions and food festivals. There is something for everyone this weekend.

Wine and Vinyls

Happening on the Friday, the 12th of June, this event is perfect for lovers of rare music records and well-curated wine menus.

Mainland House

For the lovers of electronic music, Afrobeats and francophone music, this is happening on the 12th of June at Amah Studio.

Adour

Perfect for ravers, and lovers of afrohouse this event is the perfect way to start the weekend and it is happening on the 12th of June.

Brew House

This daytime event is the perfect rave-like space to be at for those who don’t enjoy nighttime activities. It is happening on the 13th of June.

What The Surface Refuses To Hide

Happening at Soto Gallery, this is an art exhibition perfect for lovers of artistic and creative spaces.

Tempo

Promising good music, good vibes and good drinks, the Tempo party is the perfect way to spend your weekend and it is happening on the 13th of June.

Restless Affairs

Happening on the 13th of June, this is for ravers and lovers of Afrohouse and B2B music.

Soundyard

Looking for a day at the beach? Soundyard party is the best way to combine a day at the beach with a good party. It is happening on the 13th of June.

Asian Brunch Club

Hosted by Beezus kitchen, this is a 10 course Asian-fusion brunch experience perfect for food lovers. It is happening on the 14th of June and is the best way to close out your weekend.

World Plantain Day Festival

Happening on the 14th of June, this festival is the place to be for plantain lovers who want a space to try new things.