Events In Lagos This Weekend (July 24th-26th)

This weekend in Lagos is perfect for the lovers of night themed events, movies, art and music, from raves to movie watch nights, improv circles and exhibitions, there is something for everyone.

Mic & Mind

Happening at Soto Gallery on the 24th of July, this is the perfect place to be for poets, musicians and lovers of art who enjoy an open mic event.

Ardour

Perfect for lovers of house music, B2B, and a safe haven to listen to music and connect, this is happening on the 24th of July.

Yellow

Curated for artists and lovers of art, this exhibition hosted by the Rele Art Gallery is happening on the 25th of July.

Movement As Image/Movement As Language

Happening on Saturday, the 25th of July, this film night curated for lovers of night watch parties, is the perfect start to your weekend.

Improv Show

Hosted by the Improv circle and the laughter crave, for lovers of theater, improv and comedic spaces, this is the perfect event to be at this weekend. It is happening on the 25th of July.

Love In The Boulevard

Featuring a special appearance from Taves, this is for people who enjoy good music, and a chance to meet new people. It is happening on Saturday, the 25th of July.

Latitude And Friends

Curated for ravers, lovers of Amapiano, Afrohouse, GQOM and Afro tech, this rave happening on the 25th of July is the right place to be.

Ayo And Friends

Happening on the 26th of July, this is a networking, games themed event perfect for people looking to make new friends and find a new community.

Palmwine Haus

Curated for lovers of EDM, GQOM, and Afrotech, Palmwine haus is happening on Sunday, the 26th of July.

Lagos Trivia Night

Do you enjoy games nights, trivia, and a good time, then the Lagos trivia night is the perfect way to close out your weekend. It is happening on the 26th of July.