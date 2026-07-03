Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (July 3rd-July 5th) 

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves, to Games night and beach experiences, art exhibitions, book clubs and theatre events. There is something for everyone this weekend.

Töme With The Girls

Hosted by Whiskey With The Girls, this is a perfect event for people who enjoy women only spaces, and it is happening on Friday, the 3rd of July.

Amapiano District

Happening on the 3rd of July, this event is for people who enjoy Amapiano events, and themed parties.

Element House

Perfect for ravers, lovers of house music, Afro tech, Afro house and Amapiano, this rave is happening on the 3rd of July, it is the perfect way to start your weekend.

Reflection

The weekend is the perfect time to enjoy art and this art exhibition hosted by One Art Gallery is a great place to start. It is happening on the 4th of July.

Sweat Run

If you are a running enthusiast looking to meet other people like you, and have running experiences that are fun, then this event is for you. It is happening on Saturday, the 4th of July.

The Cellar

This is a pop up wine bar experience perfect for people who are looking to try new activities in Lagos. It is happening on the 4th of July.

Nolly Trivia

Do you enjoy Nollywood films? Do you enjoy competitive spaces? Or game themed events? If you do, then this Nolly Trivia event happening on the 4th of July is the place you want to be.

PM2AM Hot Body Summer

If you have been looking for an opportunity to go to the beach, then this beach club party is where you want to be on the 4th of July.

Suudu Bookclub

Perfect for literary enthusiasts and book lovers, this book club meeting hosted by Suudu is the perfect way to spend your Saturday evening. It is happening on the 4th of July.

Ayo & Friends

Happening on the 5th of July, this is a social networking experience curated for people who enjoy competitive spaces and an opportunity to meet new people.