Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Hanks Anuku Speaks After Viral Video Triggers Concern in Nigerians

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Hanks Anuku speaks after viral video triggers concern in Nigerians

Kunle Afolayan and Benin Republic launch Pan-African filmmaking bootcamp

Burna Boy marks 35th birthday as Mum jokes about marriage

US withdraws most troops from Lake Chad mission after ISIS mission

Lagos clarifies HIV report, says figures reflect diagnoses, not new infections

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Hanks Anuku speaks after viral video triggers concern in Nigerians

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has responded to a viral video that appeared to show him in distress, insisting that he is doing well and asking Nigerians to stop worrying about his personal life.

The clip, which circulated widely on social media, showed the actor appearing disoriented while speaking to himself as onlookers gathered around him. Some people in the video expressed concern and called for help.

Reacting in a follow-up video, Anuku dismissed the speculation about his wellbeing. He said people should focus on the country’s challenges instead of discussing him, adding that he is in good health and wants to be left alone.

Kunle Afolayan and Benin Republic launch Pan-African filmmaking bootcamp

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s KAP Film & Television Academy has partnered with the Government of Benin’s SOPA to launch the KAP-SOPA Pan-African Filmmaking Bootcamp. The initiative aims to train young African filmmakers and strengthen the continent’s creative industry.

The fully funded 12-week programme will train 20 selected young creatives from Benin through practical, industry-led lessons. It marks the first major project under the partnership agreement signed earlier this year between KAP and SOPA.

Participants will begin with four weeks of training in Benin before travelling to Lagos for industry exposure. They will then complete a seven-week practical residency at the KAP Film Village and Resort, where they will gain hands-on experience by working with established filmmakers on real productions.

Burna Boy marks 35th birthday as Mum jokes about marriage

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy turned 35 today, celebrating the occasion with family and close friends. The Afrobeats star became emotional during a surprise celebration as his mother, Bose Ogulu, and sisters gathered to celebrate with him.

In a video from the event, Ogulu wished her son a happy birthday and jokingly told him she wanted a wife for him, adding that he should not ask for a new car as he blew out the candles on his cake.

Burna Boy has previously brushed off calls to start a family. Last year, he rejected a fan’s suggestion to follow Davido’s example, saying Adekunle Gold’s family life was a better model for him. The singer previously dated British rapper Stefflon Don before their split in 2021.

US withdraws most troops from Lake Chad mission after ISIS mission

The United States has withdrawn most of its troops deployed for a joint counterterrorism operation in Nigeria’s Lake Chad Basin. However, it will continue intelligence sharing and other security cooperation with Nigeria.

Speaking after the African Chiefs of Defence Conference 2026, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Dagvin Anderson said the operation had helped disrupt ISIS activities. He added that although most American personnel had left, the partnership would continue at Nigeria’s request.

Anderson described Nigeria as a capable security partner with a strong military. He said ongoing intelligence cooperation between both countries remains important in supporting efforts against ISIS and tackling security threats in the region.

Lagos clarifies HIV report, says figures reflect diagnoses, not new infections

The Lagos State Government has reassured residents of its commitment to quality HIV prevention, testing and treatment services, following reports that the state recorded the highest number of HIV cases in Nigeria.

Responding to the report, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, Folakemi Animashaun, said the widely shared figure of 10,430 does not represent new HIV infections in 2025. She explained that the number refers to people who were newly diagnosed during the reporting period, not those who contracted the virus that year.

Animashaun added that the data reflects the effectiveness of Lagos’ HIV testing and surveillance system rather than a surge in infections. She urged the public not to panic, stressing that the state’s HIV response remains strong, evidence-based and focused on protecting residents.