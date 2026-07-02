YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

NYSC Corps Members to Wear Adire Uniforms Under New Reforms — Minister

Court Orders Forfeiture of Five More Properties Linked to Ex-Power Minister Saleh Mamman

Nadia Buari Warns Fans About WhatsApp Imposters After New Username Feature

Court Affirms David Mark-Led ADC Leadership, Dismisses Abejide’s Suit

Presidency Faces Scrutiny as FG Prosecutes Alleged Head of Fake Government Agency

NYSC Corps Members to Wear Adire Uniforms Under New Reforms — Minister

The Federal Government has announced that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will wear locally produced Adire uniforms instead of the scheme’s traditional khaki attire as part of sweeping reforms approved by the Federal Executive Council. Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande said the change is aimed at promoting Nigeria’s textile industry and ensuring government spending supports local manufacturers. He also disclosed that corps members will increasingly be posted based on their academic qualifications and professional skills, while deployment policies will take security considerations into account. The minister clarified that the military will continue to play a role in the NYSC despite the planned transition to civilian-led mobilisation.

Court Orders Forfeiture of Five More Properties Linked to Ex-Power Minister Saleh Mamman

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the forfeiture of five additional properties linked to former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, who was earlier convicted in connection with a ₦33.8 billion fraud case. The court granted a final forfeiture order for one of the properties and interim forfeiture orders for the remaining four after ruling that the assets were suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) argued that the properties were acquired with funds traced to the offences for which Mamman was convicted. The latest order expands the list of assets already forfeited to the Federal Government following his conviction and 75-year prison sentence.

Nadia Buari Warns Fans About WhatsApp Imposters After New Username Feature

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has warned fans to be vigilant against impersonators after discovering that multiple variations of her name had already been claimed following WhatsApp’s rollout of its new username feature. Buari said she was unable to register usernames such as “Nadia Buari,” “Nadia S Buari,” and other variations because they had already been taken, describing the situation as both frustrating and alarming. She cautioned followers not to assume that accounts using her name are genuine, adding that the incident highlights how quickly fraudsters exploit new digital features to deceive unsuspecting users.

Court Affirms David Mark-Led ADC Leadership, Dismisses Abejide’s Suit

A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under former Senate President David Mark, dismissing a suit filed by House of Representatives member Leke Abejide challenging the party’s leadership structure. Justice Musa Liman held that the case lacked merit and was not justiciable because it concerned the internal affairs of a political party. The court also ruled that Abejide failed to establish that any of his legal rights had been violated and had not exhausted the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms before approaching the court. The judgment effectively upholds the emergence of David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary of the ADC.

Presidency Faces Scrutiny as FG Prosecutes Alleged Head of Fake Government Agency

The Presidency is facing renewed scrutiny following the prosecution of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly posed as the Director-General of the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council and Presidential Economic Advisory Council, bodies the Federal Government says do not exist. Adeyemi was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, forgery, and impersonation after investigators alleged he used forged presidential documents and operated multiple bank accounts in the names of fictitious government agencies. The Presidency has distanced itself from the accused, describing him as an impostor, while the case has raised questions about how the alleged scheme operated for an extended period before prosecution.