Tems Is Proof That Nigerian Artists Do Not Need To Change Who They Are To Win In America

Tems has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved Afrobeat artists from Nigeria, and while that is impressive, even more remarkable is that she has never changed her sound to fit in. Just a few years into her career, after a boost from her collaboration with Wizkid on “Essence,” Tems has won two Grammy Awards, making her the only Nigerian to do so.

She has written for Rihanna, collaborated on chart-topping songs with big names like Justin Bieber, Drake, and Future, and most recently, performed at an event hosted by the Obamas and the BET Awards. She is without a doubt one of the most successful Nigerian artists in America, and she has a track record to back up this claim. What are they?

Tems on “essence” and the global recognition that followed

Before collaborating with Wizkid on “Essence,” one of the biggest songs out of Nigeria, Tems was no stranger to going viral for her musical prowess in Nigeria; however, the success of ‘Essence’ put her on the map internationally. Starting with a collaboration with Justin Bieber on Essence, she went on to collaborate with Drake and Future, collaborations that boosted her career and made her a notable musician in the American music space. What followed was her Grammy win, making her the first-ever Nigerian to win two Grammy Awards.

Tems And American Superstar, Rihanna

In the heat of American pop star Rihanna’s break from music and during the throes of the second Black Panther movie, where the death of Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther actor) was honoured, Tems became the writer for Rihanna’s hit track for the movie “Lift Me Up,” a feat that once again put her on the map in the American music space, but Tems did not stop there.

Tems and Beyoncé

In the same year, Tems was contacted by one of the biggest acts out of America, Beyoncé, to write a song for the singer’s highly anticipated album “Renaissance.” The song written by Tems titled “Move” was the tenth track of the album and is an afrobeat-inspired club track, which once again points to Tems’ efforts not to lose her roots as a Nigerian artist even as an international artist.

The Success of Raindance

Alongside her global success, especially in America, every year without fail, Tems has had a song that has either climbed the charts or become a viral sensation, from “Essence” to “Wait for You,” “Me n U,” “Love Me Jeje,” and most recently, her collaboration with British-Nigerian singer “Raindance,” a song that was a viral hit both in Nigeria and in the United States. The success of “Raindance” once again proves to us that Tems has never needed to change her sound to be known in America.

Tems and the Obamas

Tems’ recent performance at the Obamas’ event is not the only interaction the singer has had with the former President and First Lady of the United States; she has also appeared on Obama’s famed “music playlist” four times from 2020 to 2024. However, even more exciting is that Tems was the only Nigerian artist invited by the beloved political couple to perform at the opening of their foundation.

Tems at the BET

Over the weekend, Tems performed at the BET Awards, where she was nominated for two awards. While she didn’t take home either win, she ended the night on a high note as one of the best performers. She not only received applause but also a standing ovation for her powerful performance of her song “What You Need” and an additional return to the stage for a Lauryn Hill tribute.

What do we think?

Tems’ global success and her superstardom in America, while staying true to herself, serve as a beacon of hope for other Nigerian artists hoping to become global stars without changing their sound. For these artists, a blueprint they can follow already exists in Tems’s artistry.