Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend in both international and local media was filled with drama, award night losses, allegations and surprising announcements from big media names. Here’s everything you missed over the weekend.

Big Brother Naija host Ebuka announces third child with his wife

Supergirl reports low first weekend performance in global cinemas

South Africa dropped from world cup runnings

Tems loses BET award nominations

Blaqbones responds to sexual abuse allegations from Odumodu

Big Brother Naija Host Ebuka Announces Third Child With His Wife

Long time Big Brother Naija Host, Ebuka has shocked fans as he and his wife announce that they are expecting a third child. The duo who celebrated their 10th year anniversary earlier in the year are welcoming their third child together, 7 years after the birth of their last baby. Although the couple did not share if they were expecting a boy or girl, they have been receiving love and support from their colleagues and supporters.

Supergirl Reports Low First Weekend Performance In Global Cinemas

The highly anticipated comic book adaptation “Supergirl” is reportedly struggling at the box office. The film centered around the beloved character of Superman’s cousin debuted with $38 million from 3600 North American Theaters and $68 million globally, which is low for a highly anticipated superhero film. For its debut, the the Warner Bros. and DC Studios film was targeting a domestic start of around $50 million to $55 million, which already would have been a soft launch for such a big-budget tentpole but was expected after the initial ticket sales for Supergirl were moving at a slow pace, however the weekend earnings turned out lower than the anticipated budget. Supergirl reportedly cost over $170 million to create.

South Africa Dropped From World Cup Runnings

The South African Football team has been dropped from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to Canada. After making their first-ever entrance to the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup, South Africa and Canada took to the field in Los Angeles to play against each other. While the game looked tough at the start, it ended with South Africa losing to Canada 0-1. Canada, playing in Los Angeles despite being co-hosts, after failing to win their group will now face the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston in the last 16 on July 4, as South Africa’s World Cup adventure comes to an end.

Tems Loses BET Award Nominations

Afrobeat singer and global superstar Tems has lost her BET award nominations. The singer who also performed at the award was nominated for two awards at the 2026 BET awards, one for her track “First” and one for her collaboration with British singer Dave, and their viral track “Raindance,” both of which she lost to Doechii and Mariah The Scientist. While she lost both nominations, Tems still brought down the roof and received applause with her performance for the night.

Blaqbonez Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations From Odumodu

Nigerian rapper Odumodu took to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend to accuse chocolate city signee Blaqbonez of sexual abuse. The allegations come months after a public dispute between the two artists and a diss track dropped by Blaqbonez targeting Odumodu. Odumodublvck claimed that certain individuals in the music industry are shielding Blaqbonez from sexual abuse allegations, alleging that Blaqbonez had been detained by the police over the sexual abuse and had agreed to put out an apology, a promise he has yet to fulfill. In response, Blaqbonez detailed Odumodu’s history of harassment and intimidation and clarified that he is fully cooperating with authorities and welcomes transparency.

He also stated that his legal team is taking steps to protect him against what he described as harassment and defamation over the past year.