Akinola Davies Jr. has been invited to join the Academy. What does this mean for Nollywood?

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Resident Doctors Give FG Four More Weeks to Meet Demands

British-Nigerian filmmaker and one of the brains behind the 2026 most awarded AMVCA film “My Father’s Shadow” has been invited to join the Academy, joining a list of talented Nigerian filmmakers and actors on the list.

Talented actors Sopé Dìrísù and Akinola Davis Jr. were the only two Nigerians invited to the academy this year, and with the attention Nollywood has been getting lately, it has been wondering, what does this mean for Nollywood filmmakers?

What Does This Mean For Nollywood?

The increased inclusion of Nollywood filmmakers in prestigious international film and media spaces signals a shift in the expansion of Nigerian influence in the international film scene. While Nollywood is struggling to navigate Oscar nominations, filmmakers are finding their place, signaling change. Here’s how:

Nigerian Influence on Voting Power

Having more Nigerians on the academy board gives local Nigerian creatives a say in determining the outcomes of academy wins, which will, in turn, ensure African stories and productions get the visibility they deserve.

Global Recognition

The inclusion of members like Akinola Davies Jr., who recently had a successful film, gives Nollywood a chance to attain global recognition. As more Nigerians are added to the academy, more people will be curious to check out the work of the Nigerian filmmakers who also sit on the board.

Cross-Cultural Pipeline

The growing membership of Nigerian filmmakers on the board cements a “Nollywood to Hollywood pipeline.” This builds stronger collaborative ties, co-production opportunities, and increased international investment for Nigerian projects.

Limits The Power Of The Language Barrier

Nollywood has struggled with the language barrier in submitting films to the academy; however, with the inclusion of more Nigerians on the voting board, this roadblock is becoming less of a problem.

Nigerian Filmmakers Invited By The Academy

Femi Odugbemi

Femi Odugbemi was one of the first Nigerian creatives to be invited to the academy in 2018. He is an accomplished producer, director, and documentarian.

Tunde Kelani

Legendary Nigerian cinematographer Tunde Kelani was invited by the academy in 2019. He was invited to the directors’ branch of the Academy.

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji was invited by the Academy in 2020 after her film “Lionheart” made history as Nigeria’s first-ever Oscar submission.

Mo Abudu

Filmmaker and media mogul Mo Abudu was invited to join the executive branch of the Oscars in 2021.

Andrew Dosunmu

Andrew Dosunmu was invited to join the Academy in 2021. He is notable for his work as a director and photographer of “Mother of George.”

Jade Osiberu

Known for her exceptional work with “Gangs of Lagos” and “Brotherhood,” Jade Osiberu received her invitation from the Academy in 2023.

Kunle Afolayan

Award-winning director, producer, and writer Kunle Afolayan, who revolutionised the Nollywood filmmaking scene, was invited to be a member of the academy in 2023.

C.J. Obasi

Writer and director known for films like Mami Wata became a member of the academy in 2023.

Akinola Davies Jr

Following the success of his BAFTA and AMVCA award-winning film, Akinola Davies Jr. was invited to be a member of the academy in 2026.

Sopé Dìrísù

Exceptional actor Sopé Dìrísù was also invited by the academy in 2026, alongside Akinola Davies Jr., making them only two Nigerians to make it to the board this year.

What do we think?

Nigerian media is experiencing a global shift, from Afrobeats to Nollywood. There have been more cases where Nigerian creatives are included in international award spaces. This global shift will expand the Nigerian media industry’s influence across international borders and markets, eventually allowing Nigerian creatives to receive the accolades they deserve.