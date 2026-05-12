Is Nollywood’s Global Rise Sustainable...

The 13th edition of the NollywoodWeek Film Festival opened at the Cinéma l’Arlequin in Paris on May 6. The venue is currently screening titles like East West Love and Mothers of Chibok to international audiences. The daily dispatches from France frame the event as a massive victory lap. The optics suggest a conquering industry planting its flag in a global cultural capital.

Serge Noukoue delivered a sharp correction to that celebratory narrative. The festival’s co-founder spoke to AFP and named the exact problem Nollywood executives usually avoid discussing in public. He stated we are looking at an industry that is ambitious but does not necessarily have the means to sustain that ambition. He identified the glaring gap between our cultural momentum and our financial reality.

The momentum is impossible to ignore. Nigerian directors now routinely secure official slots during Cannes prep. Our creators attend BAFTA events and navigate Directors’ Fortnight. The global film market fully acknowledges the raw narrative force emerging from West Africa. We generate enough massive cultural properties to demand international attention. We export our stories faster than ever before.

Attention fails to pay for camera rentals. A director fielding applause in a Paris arthouse cinema often returns home to a completely fragmented financial ecosystem. They must finance their next ambitious script through personal loans or fragmented brand sponsorships. The local market consistently fails to provide the institutional capital necessary to produce premium cinema. We rely on sheer willpower to bridge the gap that structural money should fill.

Noukoue spends his career curating these films for a foreign market. He sees the exact logistical strain required to finish a Nigerian movie to international festival standards. The streaming platforms provide significant revenue, but the core production pipeline often relies on foreign entities to function properly. Nigerian filmmakers supply the creative genius while lacking the structural leverage to own their distribution. The ecosystem expects a premium product from creators operating on a severe deficit.

The five-day festival schedule includes heavy discussions regarding artificial intelligence and global distribution rights. The Nigerian delegation will participate and project absolute confidence to the international buyers in the room. They have to play the game to secure the limited opportunities available. The ambition successfully places the films on French screens. The industry must figure out how to fund its own infrastructure before the foreign buyers decide the ambition is no longer enough.