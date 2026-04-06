Nollywood Films and Series Coming Out This April 2026

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Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this April to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring all genres from comedy to action to romance to thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this April.

The Other Side of The Bridge (April 17th)

When a privileged son of a retired senator comes into contact with a street fighter from Surulere, their lives intertwine in a high-stakes, high-impact fight that slowly takes on personal and social weight beyond the boxing ring.

The film was directed by Fiyin Gambo. Some of the cast members are Tobi Bakre, Demi Banwo, Taye Arimoro, Ireti Doyle, Gbubemi Ejeye, Femi Branch, Olarotimi Fakunle, Teniola Aladase, and Seyi Ajayi.

Trade By Bata (April 17th)

A Nigerian-American woman’s journey to her grandmother’s village to claim her father’s inheritance becomes a test of patience, strength, and resilience after her plans crumble, forcing her to adjust to life in the village.

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the cast includes Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Debo Adebayo, Eso Dike, Bimpe Akintunde, Bolaji Ogunmola, Modola Osifuwa, and Adediwura Blarkgold.

Stripped (April 19th)

This series tells the story of five friends who find themselves pushed to make extreme choices are tested by their pride and survival instincts after dangerous situations of poverty. The cast members are Kunle Remi, Daniel Etim Effiong, Efa Iwara, Ian Wordi, and Mofe Duncan.

Spark In The Dark (April 24th)

A young influencer’s forage into love after the loss of her parents and her inheritance brings more chaos than peace after a kitchen accident leaves her blind and puts the ultimate test on their relationship.

The film was directed by Akay Mason and produced by Dolly Nwaduba. Some of the cast members are Tope Olowoniyan, Gideon Okeke, Daniel Etim Effiong, Venita Akpofure, Eso Dike, and Blossom Chukwujekwu.