YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Independent National Electoral Commission Probes Voter Data Leak, Traces User Account

IShowSpeed Sparks Debate After Releasing Unofficial 2026 World Cup Anthem

Iren Says “Nigeria Must Work,” Pledges Action After Lagos Military Visit

RCCG Says Pastor Adeboye Remains Politically Neutral

Otedola Tags Son Fewa “Mbappé” in Birthday Tribute

Independent National Electoral Commission Probes Voter Data Leak, Traces User Account



INEC has launched an investigation into the alleged unauthorised access and release of voter information from its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) database after personal details linked to a candidate in a recent political primary surfaced online. The commission said preliminary audit findings traced the access to a valid internal user account assigned to personnel involved in the ongoing voter registration exercise, stressing that there was no external hack or cyber breach of its ICT systems. INEC added that relevant staff have been questioned, internal access procedures are under review, and the Department of State Services has also begun a parallel investigation into the incident.

IShowSpeed Sparks Debate After Releasing Unofficial 2026 World Cup Anthem



American streamer IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr.) has stirred online controversy after releasing a self-styled 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem titled “World Cup (Champions)”, with fans divided over whether it deserves recognition alongside the tournament’s official soundtrack. The music video, released on June 1, quickly racked up millions of views and prominently featured football chants, flags, and cultural imagery — especially from Ghana, where the streamer reportedly holds honorary citizenship. After tagging FIFA and asking for the song to be adopted, FIFA’s verified account replied, “We will be in touch,” fueling speculation and debate online. Meanwhile, critics argue comparisons with the official World Cup song “Goals” by Rema, Lisa, and Anitta are misplaced, saying the official track remains the tournament’s sanctioned anthem.

Iren Says “Nigeria Must Work,” Pledges Action After Lagos Military Visit



Pastor Emmanuel Iren has said Nigeria “must work,” promising to contribute more actively to national development following a recent visit to a military facility in Lagos. The cleric said the experience gave him deeper appreciation for the sacrifices of security personnel and reinforced his belief that citizens, especially influential voices, should move beyond complaints to meaningful action and support for national progress. He also stressed the need for patriotism, responsibility, and collective effort in addressing the country’s challenges while praising members of the armed forces for their service.

RCCG Says Pastor Adeboye Remains Politically Neutral



The Redeemed Christian Church of God has reaffirmed that its General Overseer, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, remains politically neutral and has never endorsed any political party or government. In a statement, the church rejected claims that Adeboye campaigned for any administration, stressing that he has consistently encouraged members to obtain their PVCs and vote according to personal conviction rather than party direction. RCCG also dismissed allegations that the cleric cancelled a planned protest, clarifying that he merely communicated a directive from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria regarding changes to a prayer programme and rally.

Otedola Tags Son Fewa “Mbappé” in Birthday Tribute

Screenshot



Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has celebrated his son, Fewa, on his birthday with a heartfelt social media message, describing him as a “great blessing” to the family and referring to him by the nickname “Mbappé.” The tribute included warm words of appreciation and gratitude, with Otedola sharing photos of his son as fans joined in the celebrations online. The nickname, which compares Fewa to French football star Kylian Mbappé, quickly drew attention and reactions across social media, with many users commenting on the resemblance.