Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NUT Holds Nationwide Protest Over Killing of Teacher and Abduction of Pupils in Oyo

The World Is Talking About This Nollywood Film, Nigerians Are Not

NUT holds nationwide protest over killing of teacher and abduction of pupils in Oyo

CAN declares three-day mourning over rising insecurity

IShowSpeed’s unofficial ‘World Cup (Champions)’ song becomes global viral hit

Dave announces first-ever headline concerts in Nigeria

Idris Elba receives knighthood for services to young people

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NUT holds nationwide protest over killing of teacher and abduction of pupils in Oyo

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has staged a nationwide solidarity protest across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to condemn the killing of a teacher and the abduction of pupils and school staff in Oyo State.

Speaking during the protest in Abuja on Tuesday, FCT NUT Chairman Abdullahi Shafa said the demonstration was in response to a directive from the union’s national headquarters. He explained that the action was organised simultaneously across the country to express outrage over the attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Shafa described the killing of the teacher as tragic and unacceptable, stressing that educators should not face violence while carrying out their duty of imparting knowledge. He noted that the victim was reportedly beheaded by suspected kidnappers, while several pupils and staff members were abducted. The union called on the government and security agencies to take urgent steps to improve school safety and protect teachers and students nationwide.

CAN declares three-day mourning over rising insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared a three-day national mourning period from June 12 to June 14 to honour victims of violent attacks, kidnappings, and banditry across the country. The association also announced that June 14 will be observed as “Black Sunday” in churches nationwide as a sign of solidarity with affected families and communities.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the announcement in Abuja while presenting a communiqué at the end of the National Church Denominational Leaders’ Summit. The gathering, held at the National Christian Centre, brought together church leaders from across the country to discuss Nigeria’s security challenges and possible solutions.

Expressing concern over the worsening insecurity, Okoh cited recent incidents of killings, abductions, and destruction of communities in states including Oyo, Ogun, Borno, Kwara, and Kogi. He called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on national security, warning that many communities are under constant threat, while innocent citizens continue to suffer from attacks by criminal and terrorist groups.

IShowSpeed’s unofficial ‘World Cup (Champions)’ song becomes global viral hit

Internet personality and streamer IShowSpeed has scored a major viral success with the release of the music video for his new track, “World Cup (Champions).” The high-energy video has quickly gained traction online, amassing more than six million views on YouTube within its first 24 hours.

Although the song is not an official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it has emerged as one of the most talked-about football-themed releases ahead of the tournament. The track celebrates participating nations across North America and captures the excitement and passion of football fans worldwide.

The music video has drawn particular praise for its showcase of Ghanaian culture, featuring traditional dancers, colourful performances, and local choreography. Fans have launched campaigns urging FIFA to officially embrace the song, and excitement grew further after FIFA’s social media account responded to the movement with a playful message saying, “We will be in touch…” fueling speculation about a possible future collaboration.

Dave announces first-ever headline concerts in Nigeria

British-Nigerian rapper Dave has announced his first-ever headline performances in Nigeria. The award-winning artiste is set to perform at the National Theatre on October 16 and 17 as part of his ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ tour.

Dave shared the news through his Instagram story, posting the tour artwork alongside a heartfelt message that read, “Lagos, Nigeria. First headline shows. My homecoming.” The announcement has generated excitement among fans who have long awaited the opportunity to see the rapper perform a full headline concert in the country.

The Lagos concerts come on the heels of the success of Dave’s third studio album, The Boy Who Played The Harp, which was released in 2025. The project received widespread critical acclaim and topped charts, further cementing his reputation as one of the most influential voices in contemporary British rap.

Idris Elba receives knighthood for services to young people

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has officially been awarded a knighthood by King Charles III in recognition of his charitable work and contributions to supporting young people. The honour was first announced in the King’s New Year Honours List in December 2025, with the investiture ceremony taking place on Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

The annual honours list recognises individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields, including sports, education, humanitarian service, the arts, and public service. Following the ceremony, Elba is now entitled to use the title “Sir Idris Elba.”

The royal family congratulated this year’s recipients in a social media post, highlighting Elba’s achievements alongside those of other honourees. The actor also celebrated the milestone online by sharing a playful video featuring an Arsenal jersey printed with the words “Sir Elba.”