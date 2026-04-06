Project BRIDGE Implementation Unit to Host 3-day Virtual Open Day on National Digital Economy Research Clusters Initiative

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The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (FMCIDE), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education, through the Project BRIDGE Implementation Unit, will host a 3-day Virtual Open Day to support Nigerian universities and accredited research institutions in understanding and applying for the National Digital Economy Research Clusters initiative.

The sessions are designed to provide clarity on the programme’s objectives, structure, and application requirements following the recent issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (EoI).

Open Days:

– Tuesday, 7th April 2026: 1pm – 2pm

– Thursday, 9th April 2026: 9am – 10am

– Friday – 10th April 2026; 5-6pm

The National Digital Economy Research Clusters Programme is a ₦12billion (approximately $9million) initiative that will mobilise university-led research consortia to deliver high-quality, policy-relevant research across six priority areas: connectivity and meaningful access; digital public infrastructure; digital skills and human capital; jobs and livelihoods; trust and safety; and artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. With each cluster supported by dedicated funding, the programme will bring together leading academics and over 200 researchers, ensuring that research outputs directly inform government policy and decision-making.

The Virtual Open Day will provide prospective applicants with detailed guidance on programme expectations, consortium requirements, and submission processes, while also offering an opportunity for institutions to engage directly with the Project BRIDGE Implementation Unit.

Participation is open to Vice-Chancellors, Pro-Chancellors, Rectors, Directors, and senior research officials from eligible institutions. All sessions will cover the same content, allowing participants to attend at their convenience.

Interested institutions can register via the official link [b.link/NDERCOpenDay], with joining details to be shared ahead of each session. Eligible institutions are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to engage, ask questions, and strengthen their applications.

Please Note: The deadline for submission of Expressions of Interest is 12:59pm, Monday, April 13, 2026, with full details available online.