YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

FG Orders Marketers to Reflect Global Oil Price Drop in Petrol Prices

Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Under Investigation Over Alleged Rape of Team Translator

Dangote Refinery Imports First UAE Crude Cargoes Amid Domestic Supply Constraints

Manchester City Unveil Enzo Maresca as New Manager

Suspected Terrorists Abduct NECO Candidates in Borno, Police Launch Manhunt

FG Orders Marketers to Reflect Global Oil Price Drop in Petrol Prices

The Federal Government has directed petroleum marketers and operators in the downstream sector to ensure that the recent decline in global crude oil prices is reflected in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol. The government said consumers should benefit from falling international oil prices, especially after local refiners, including the Dangote Refinery, announced reductions in ex-depot prices. Industry groups, including the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), have also urged marketers to pass the savings on to Nigerians, although some operators argue that existing stock purchased at higher prices and operational costs make immediate price cuts difficult.

Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Under Investigation Over Alleged Rape of Team Translator

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes is under investigation by New Zealand police following allegations that he sexually assaulted a Brazilian translator who worked with the national team during a trip to New Zealand in March. According to reports, the woman alleged that Mendes entered her hotel room, physically assaulted and raped her, with medical reports and photographs of injuries reportedly submitted to investigators. New Zealand police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and are reviewing forensic evidence and hotel security footage before deciding whether to file charges. FIFA said it is in contact with New Zealand authorities and takes allegations of misconduct seriously, while the Cape Verde Football Federation has yet to issue a substantive public response. No criminal charges have been filed against Mendes at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Dangote Refinery Imports First UAE Crude Cargoes Amid Domestic Supply Constraints

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has purchased its first-ever crude oil cargoes from the United Arab Emirates, marking the refinery’s first procurement of Middle Eastern crude as it seeks to diversify its feedstock sources. The refinery reportedly acquired two UAE cargoes to supplement supply amid persistent challenges in securing sufficient domestic crude oil. Industry analysts say the move reflects the refinery’s strategy of broadening its sourcing options to maintain high production levels and ensure operational stability as it ramps up output. The development underscores ongoing concerns over Nigeria’s domestic crude supply despite the country’s status as Africa’s largest oil producer.

Manchester City Unveil Enzo Maresca as New Manager

Manchester City have officially appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, succeeding Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard’s decade-long spell at the club. Maresca has signed a three-year contract and returns to the Etihad after previously serving as City’s Elite Development Squad coach and later as Guardiola’s assistant during the club’s treble-winning campaign. The Italian joins from Chelsea, with both clubs agreeing to a compensation package reportedly worth around £17 million.

Suspected Terrorists Abduct NECO Candidates in Borno, Police Launch Manhunt

Suspected terrorists have abducted an unspecified number of students sitting for the ongoing National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations in Lassa community, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. The attackers reportedly stormed Government Day Secondary School on Monday morning, firing sporadically before taking away several students and some women selling food within the school premises. Local sources said one teacher was killed and another injured during the raid. The Borno State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that security operatives engaged the attackers and prevented an even larger abduction. Police have since deployed additional personnel and launched a manhunt in nearby forests to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.