Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FEC Approves NYSC Reforms, New Uniform and Civilian Leadership

Akinola Davies Jr. has been invited to join the Academy. What does this mean for Nollywood?

FEC approves NYSC reforms, new uniform and civilian leadership

Sprite celebrates Hip-Hop with limited-edition lyric cans

Davido sets July 31 release date for sixth album ‘ORIADÉ’

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina faces deportation case in South Africa

Lagos records highest HIV infections as Nigeria reports over 102,000 new cases

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FEC approves NYSC reforms, new uniform and civilian leadership

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved wide-ranging reforms for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), including a new uniform, a civilian leadership structure, and skills-based training. While the one-year service period remains unchanged, the reforms are designed to modernise the scheme and improve its impact on national development.

Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande said the changes include a digital call-up process, safer deployment of corps members, and a revamped orientation camp focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, and digital skills. A new graduation ceremony will also replace the traditional passing-out parade.

The reforms, described as the first major review of the NYSC since 1973, also introduce improved camp standards and specialised programmes, including a proposed digital corps that may receive professional certifications before deployment to boost employment opportunities.

Sprite celebrates Hip-Hop with limited-edition lyric cans

Sprite has launched The Living Tracklist, a new campaign created with Genius that features lyrics from 50 influential hip-hop songs on limited-edition cans and bottles. The campaign includes 26 collectible designs inspired by famous album covers and hip-hop culture, available in stores from July to September.

Each can and bottle comes with a QR code that takes fans to a special Genius page, where they can read lyric explanations, discover the stories behind the songs, and enter sweepstakes. Sprite said the project celebrates its long-standing connection with hip-hop culture.

The featured songs span more than 40 years of hip-hop, from Rapper’s Delight to GloRilla’s TGIF. Other classics include C.R.E.A.M., California Love, Grindin‘, Crank That, Drop It Like It’s Hot, and Bodak Yellow.

Davido sets July 31 release date for sixth album ‘ORIADÉ’

Afrobeats star Davido has announced that his sixth studio album, ORIADÉ, will be released on July 31, marking 15 years since the start of his music career. The singer shared the news on social media, explaining that the album’s title combines the Yoruba words ori (head or destiny) and adé (crown).

According to Davido, the project reflects a season of gratitude and personal growth as he looks back on his journey. He has not yet revealed the album’s tracklist or any featured artistes. ORIADÉ is led by the recently released single ‘I Know Who I Be’ and follows his 2025 album, 5ive.

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina faces deportation case in South Africa

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is facing fresh deportation proceedings in South Africa after she was arrested in Cape Town earlier this month for allegedly living in the country without legal immigration status. The 25-year-old appeared before a regional court on June 9 and was released on warning, with her case set to continue next month.

Adetshina’s citizenship has been under scrutiny since her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant. She later represented Nigeria at Miss Universe, where she finished as first runner-up. South African authorities claim that investigations have shown that she and her son do not have lawful residency in the country.

The latest legal action follows the rejection of her appeal against an earlier decision by the Department of Home Affairs. Officials said she failed to respond after being notified that her and her son’s South African identity documents could be cancelled.

Lagos records highest HIV infections as Nigeria reports over 102,000 new cases

Nigeria recorded 102,025 new HIV infections across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in 2025, according to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s State of the Health of the Nation Report 2025. Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases, with 10,430, followed by Rivers, Kano, Akwa Ibom, and Taraba.

The report showed that Benue, Anambra, Kaduna, Adamawa, and the FCT also ranked among the states with the highest number of new infections. Meanwhile, Ekiti recorded the fewest cases, followed by Bayelsa, Gombe, Osun, and Kwara.

Despite improvements in access to HIV treatment, health experts say preventing new infections remains a major challenge. The federal government continues to expand free testing, treatment, prevention programmes, and public awareness campaigns to reduce the spread of the virus.