YNaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

Blessing CEO’s cancer donation controversy worsens as oil executive claims he donated ₦20 million

Pepsi and Diageo pull out of Wireless Festival sponsorship over Kanye West booking

Davido shares thoughts on politics as he fears it could cost him everything he has built

Iyabo Ojo’s ‘Return of Arinzo’ breaks records with ₦104.8 million Easter weekend haul

EU, UN, and Federal Government reveal Nigeria wastes 38 million tonnes of food annually

Blessing CEO’s Cancer Donation Controversy Worsens As Oil Executive Claims He Donated ₦20 Million

A Nigerian oil and gas executive has cast new doubt on Blessing CEO’s claims about her total donations for breast cancer treatment. Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, CEO of Karib Oil and Gas Limited, confirmed he personally transferred ₦20 million to her and provided a receipt as proof. This conflicts with Blessing’s claim that she collected only ₦13 million, which is much less than the ₦100 million circulating online.



The controversy began when Blessing said she had cancer and asked her fans to help pay for her surgery. Many people were suspicious of her request. A lot of people said she was using her diagnosis as an excuse to get money. Later, she explained that she had started raising money before she knew how much the treatment would cost and that the negative response online had made her put off the procedure completely.



Blessing initially described her condition as stage four cancer but later retracted, citing “miscommunication.” She explained that she had only recently received her biopsy results and had not yet begun chemotherapy. With Kariboye-Igbo’s counterclaim now public, questions about the actual amount of donations she received are likely to remain.

Pepsi and Diageo Pull Out of Wireless Festival Sponsorship Over Kanye West Booking

Pepsi and Diageo have announced they are withdrawing their sponsorship of the Wireless festival following widespread backlash over the decision to book Kanye West as the headline act. The move comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined a growing chorus of criticism against the London event, which is due to take place at Finsbury Park in July.

West, also known as Ye, has faced years of condemnation for openly expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler and making repeated antisemitic remarks. Last year, he released a song titled Heil Hitler, months after selling a swastika T-shirt on his website. He is also yet to apply for entry into Britain and could be barred if authorities deem his presence not conducive to the public good.

With two major sponsors now gone and questions mounting over whether West will even be permitted into the country, serious doubts have emerged over whether the festival will go ahead at all.

Davido Shares Thoughts on Politics As He Fears It Could Cost Him Everything He Has Built

Davido has revealed that he is reconsidering pursuing a political career, concerned that entering politics will undo years of hard work in music. During a live Twitch session with streamer Davrel, the Afrobeats star admitted that seeing other celebrities struggle after entering politics had made him far more hesitant to follow in their footsteps.



The Grammy-nominated artist stated that the decision is difficult for him because he has invested so much in his name and fan base. “All my years of goodwill, my name and career, all the hard work and fan base we’ve built, it’s difficult,” he admitted. He also pointed out that public perception shifts sharply once someone becomes a politician, which he fears will harm the image he has carefully cultivated over the years.



Iyabo Ojo’s ‘Return of Arinzo’ Breaks Records With ₦104.8 Million Easter Weekend Haul

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has announced that her latest film, Return of Arinzo, topped the Nigerian box office over the Easter weekend, pulling in ₦104.8 million in its opening weekend alone. Ojo shared the news on X, describing the figures as a record-breaking debut and expressing gratitude to audiences for their support.



The film claimed the title of the highest-grossing Easter weekend performance and the biggest opening for a Nollywood sequel. “This was only possible because of you,” Ojo wrote, acknowledging the role of her fanbase in driving the milestone result.



Distributor FilmOne Entertainment also confirmed the achievement on Instagram, calling the debut a strong box-office statement and noting that Return of Arinzo was the highest-grossing film of the weekend.

EU, UN, and Federal Government Reveal Nigeria Wastes 38 million Tonnes of Food Annually

The European Union, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization have all called for immediate action against food waste, warning that the consequences go far beyond the kitchen. To commemorate this year’s International Zero Waste Day, the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS issued a statement emphasising that discarded food also means wasted water, energy, and labour, all of which contribute to accelerating climate change and undermining global efforts toward a circular economy.

The day’s theme, “Food Waste Reduction: Minimisation and Valorisation,” set the tone for pointed remarks from EU Deputy Ambassador Zissimos Vergos, who revealed that Nigeria throws away roughly 38 million tonnes of food every year, the highest figure on the African continent.

The three bodies urged a collective shift in how food is produced, consumed, and managed, framing the issue not merely as an environmental concern but as a matter of economic and social urgency that demands immediate, coordinated response.