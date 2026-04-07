Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Resident Doctors Begin Nationwide Strike Over Unpaid Wages

Resident Doctors begin nationwide strike over unpaid wages

GenCos push for tariff review as gas prices rise

Yusuf Buhari declares interest in the House of Reps seat in 2027

Adekunle Gold announces first-ever feature with Olamide on “Formation”

Jade Osiberu speaks on actor royalties in Nollywood

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Resident Doctors begin nationwide strike over unpaid wages

Healthcare services across Nigeria are set to be affected as the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) begins a nationwide strike over unresolved welfare issues.

The action follows disagreements with the federal government, which included unpaid allowances and the suspension of an agreed-upon pay structure. Doctors claim the decision compelled them to act after previous agreements were not followed.

The association is demanding payment of salary and promotion arrears, settlement of 19 months of outstanding allowances, and release of the 2026 training fund, adding to growing pressure on the government led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

GenCos push for tariff review as gas prices rise

Power generation companies (GenCos) have urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to review electricity tariffs immediately following a rise in domestic gas prices.

Speaking for the Association of Power Generation Companies, chief executive Joy Ogaji said gas is a pass-through cost that must be reflected in tariffs, warning that delays could deepen financial strain in the sector.

She added that the bigger issue remains poor payment culture. According to her, even when tariffs were lower, many invoices went unpaid, raising concerns that higher prices alone will not resolve the sector’s liquidity problems.

Yusuf Buhari declares interest in the House of Reps seat in 2027

Yusuf Buhari, the son of the late former president Muhammadu Buhari, has declared his intention to contest for a House of Representatives seat ahead of the 2027 elections.

The move was confirmed by Bashir Ahmad, who said the decision followed consultations with stakeholders. Yusuf is seeking to represent the Sandamu, Daura, and Mai’Adua constituencies under the All Progressives Congress.

In a letter, he said his ambition is driven by a desire to promote good leadership and development. The move marks his most visible political step since the tenure of Muhammadu Buhari.

Adekunle Gold announces first-ever feature with Olamide on “Formation”

Adekunle Gold announced a collaboration with his former label boss Olamide, titled “Formation.” The singer teased the joint track on Instagram, revealing an April 9 release date, awakening excitement among Nigerians who have not heard the two on a track together for almost a decade.

Both artistes share history from their time at YBNL Nation, where Adekunle Gold rose to fame with hits like “Sade.” Despite their close working relationship, they never released a song together before his exit in 2016.

Since then, both have grown in different directions, making this reunion even more anticipated as Nigerians await what their evolved sounds will produce.

Jade Osiberu speaks on actor royalties in Nollywood

Jade Osiberu has weighed in on calls for lifetime royalties for actors, offering a take that has stirred fresh debate in Nollywood. Responding online, she jokingly suggested that actors and crew should also share in the losses when films fail.

She later clarified that the remark was sarcastic, stressing that the issue requires a deeper understanding. Osiberu noted that she has explored alternatives such as backend deals and investment opportunities in which actors share both profits and risks.

According to her, filmmaking is capital-intensive, and any fair system must reflect the realities of the industry rather than focusing only on earnings.