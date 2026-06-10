YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Bandits Attack Kogi School, Kill Vice Principal, Six-Year-Old, and One Other

Kenneth Okonkwo Releases WhatsApp Chats, Maintains Bribery Allegations Against Peter Obi and NDC

US Warns Nigerians Against Birth Tourism, Says Visas May Be Denied

Somali Referee Vows: “I’ll Be at the Next World Cup in 2030”

Ruger Returns to Music After Legal Battle With Former Partner

Bandits Attack Kogi School, Kill Vice Principal, Six-Year-Old, and One Other

Armed bandits have attacked Government Secondary School in Iluke, Bunu District of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing the school’s vice principal, a six-year-old child, and another resident during the raid. The attackers reportedly stormed the community in the early hours of Wednesday, causing panic among residents and forcing many to flee. Local sources said the assailants also abducted several students and residents before escaping into nearby forests. Security personnel have since been deployed to the area, while state authorities condemned the attack and vowed to intensify efforts to rescue those kidnapped and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Kenneth Okonkwo Releases WhatsApp Chats, Maintains Bribery Allegations Against Peter Obi and NDC

Former actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo has released screenshots of alleged WhatsApp conversations which he claims support his earlier allegation that aspirants in the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) were asked to pay ₦10 million for House of Representatives tickets and ₦20 million for Senate tickets. Okonkwo said the chats were with an aspirant, Obunike Ohaegbu, who allegedly told him that party officials identified Peter Obi and certain caucus leaders as being responsible for the payments. The development comes after Obi, through his lawyers, demanded ₦5 billion in damages and a public apology from Okonkwo over the allegations, describing them as defamatory. Okonkwo has insisted that the released chats support his claims, while the allegations remain disputed and unproven in court.

US Warns Nigerians Against Birth Tourism, Says Visas May Be Denied

The United States has reiterated that it will deny visa applications from Nigerians and other foreign nationals if consular officers believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the US so that a child can obtain American citizenship. The warning is part of a broader crackdown on so-called “birth tourism,” which US authorities say violates immigration rules when applicants misrepresent their travel intentions. The US Mission in Nigeria stressed that while birthright citizenship remains part of US law, using a visitor visa primarily to secure citizenship for a child is not permitted and can result in visa denial or revocation. The advisory comes amid tighter US visa and immigration policies affecting several countries, including Nigeria.

Somali Referee Vows: “I’ll Be at the Next World Cup in 2030”

Award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan has said he remains determined to officiate at the 2030 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into the United States and subsequently dropped from the list of match officials for the 2026 tournament. Artan, who would have become the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup, described the setback as heartbreaking but insisted it would not end his ambitions. The CAF Referee of the Year said he would continue working at the highest level of the game and hopes to earn another World Cup appointment in 2030, which will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. FIFA confirmed that his inability to enter the US prevented him from participating in mandatory preparations for the 2026 tournament.

Ruger Returns to Music After Legal Battle With Former Partner

Afrobeats singer Ruger has announced his full return to music following the resolution of a legal dispute with a former business partner. The singer revealed that the prolonged legal battle affected his career plans and slowed down some of his creative activities, but said the matter has now been settled, allowing him to focus entirely on his music and future projects. Ruger expressed gratitude to fans who stood by him during the challenging period and stated that he is now entering a new phase of his career with renewed energy and a stronger commitment to his craft. The singer, who launched his independent imprint Blown Boy Entertainment after leaving Jonzing World, said the experience taught him valuable lessons about business, partnerships, and resilience in the music industry.