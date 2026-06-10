International Breweries PLC Fields Its Strongest-Ever FIFA World Cup 2026™ Squad

HOW CAN WE HAVE OJUDE OBA, WHEN OUR KIDS ARE STILL IN THE FOREST?

Budweiser, Trophy Lager, Hero Lager, and Flying Fish to Reward Consumers with Big Prizes, Promotions, and Unforgettable Fan Experiences Nationwide

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), part of AB InBev – the world’s largest brewer and proud makers of more than 500 iconic brands – has officially unveiled its FIFA World Cup 2026™ Squad, featuring four of its leading brands: Budweiser, Trophy Lager, Hero Lager and Flying Fish, each set to bring Nigerians closer to the excitement, passion and celebration of the world’s biggest football tournament ever;the World Cup featuring 48 teams across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Led by Budweiser, the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ since 1986, the squad will deliver a season of football excitement through consumer promotions, immersive viewing experiences and rewarding engagements designed to unite fans across the country. Budweiser, Trophy Lager, Hero Lager and Flying Fish have each received FIFA authorisation to activate the tournament in Nigeria using the official FIFA trademark – the most comprehensive World Cup brand mandate held by any Nigerian brewer. For IBPLC, the mandate is not just an activation vehicle – it is a platform to shape how Nigeria’s beer industry is seen, valued and governed long after the final whistle.

Nick Kade, Managing Director, International Breweries PLC, said:

“As part of AB InBev – the world’s largest brewer – we are activating the FIFA World Cup 2026™ across four FIFA-authorised brands simultaneously. We are elated and honoured that we that Nigerian brewer that holds a mandate this comprehensive, and we are determined to honour it – not just through fan experiences and promotions, but through lasting impact for the bars, communities and people that make Nigeria’s football culture what it is. “Kade added that “Our FIFA World Cup 2026™ sponsorship reinforces the uniqueness of beer in being Local, Neutral and Inclusive in bringing people together for a future with more cheers”

Throughout the tournament period, consumers will have the opportunity to participate in exciting promotions for a chance to win a range of prizes, while also enjoying electrifying match-viewing experiences at selected bars, outlets, and fan locations across Nigeria. Each brand will play a unique role in amplifying the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience:

• Budweiser will bring fans closer to the global spectacle as the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ since 1986.

• Trophy Lager will rally football-loving Honourables through exciting fan engagement initiatives and rewarding promotions.

• Hero Lager will champion community pride and football passion with experiences designed to unite fans in celebration.

• Flying Fish will bring a vibrant and refreshing twist to match-day occasions, creating fun and social moments for consumers.

From the opening whistle to the final match, the brands will create memorable moments that bring football fans together to celebrate every goal, every victory, and every unforgettable World Cup moment.

Bamise Oyegbami, Marketing Director, International Breweries PLC, said:

“The FIFA World Cup is more than a football tournament; it is a global celebration that brings people together through shared passion and unforgettable moments. Through our FIFA World Cup 2026™ Squad, we are excited to give Nigerians more reasons to celebrate, engage and enjoy the tournament with Budweiser, Trophy Lager, Hero Lager and Flying Fish. We have created experiences that will reward consumers, ignite fan passion and make this World Cup truly unforgettable.”

Fans can look forward to a packed calendar of activities, promotions, and viewing experiences across multiple cities and locations nationwide, ensuring that no matter where they are, they can be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ excitement.

In her comments, Yvonne Onyejiaka, Route to Market and Trade Marketing Director, International Breweries PLC, said:

“The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is an unparalleled opportunity to bring our brands to life at the point of purchase and across every bar, outlet and fan location in Nigeria. Our trade partners and retailers are central to delivering this experience, and we are equipping them with the tools, training and support to make every venue a destination for World Cup fans. When our trade partners win, Nigerian consumers win and that is exactly what this activation is designed to deliver.”

Consumers are encouraged to follow the official social media pages of Budweiser, Trophy Lager, Hero Lager, and Flying Fish for updates on promotions, viewing party schedules, participation mechanics, and prize announcements.

All events will feature no and low-alcohol options alongside responsible beverage service training for servers, consistent with IBPLC’s commitment to responsible consumption.

International Breweries Plc is a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with over 500 brands. As part of a global family, International Breweries has a dream of bringing people together for a Future with More Cheers –building great brands that stand the test of time using the finest natural ingredients