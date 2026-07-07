Top 5 Stories Of The Day | 2026 World Cup Co-Hosts USA, Mexico, and Canada Have Been Eliminated From the Tournament

2026 World Cup co-hosts USA, Mexico, and Canada have been eliminated from the tournament

NUJ demands immediate release of detained journalist Stanley Ugagbe

Rita Edochie criticises wedding MC over double standard on infidelity

Iyabo Ojo explains why she invited ex-husband to their daughter’s wedding

Prince Harry’s London stay hits a wall after Buckingham Palace denies accommodation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

2026 World Cup co-hosts USA, Mexico, and Canada have been eliminated from the tournament

The joint hosts, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, have all been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States suffered a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16 on Monday in Seattle.

Canada was the first co-host to exit the tournament, losing 3-0 to Morocco on July 4, with Azzedine Ounahi scoring twice and Soufiane Rahimi adding a late goal. Canada’s campaign was hampered by injury concerns involving star winger Alphonso Davies. Mexico was next, after a 3-2 loss to England at the Estadio Azteca, where Jude Bellingham scored twice quickly and Harry Kane converted a penalty to secure England’s win.

The U.S. exited after Belgium’s 4-1 win at Lumen Field. The match followed controversy over a red card for U.S. forward Folarin Balogun and comments from Donald Trump. With the co-hosts eliminated, the quarter-finals now feature only visiting nations: Morocco, France, Norway, Spain, Belgium, England, Argentina, and winners of ties involving Egypt, Switzerland, and Colombia.

NUJ demands immediate release of detained journalist Stanley Ugagbe

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has called for the immediate release of journalist Stanley Ugagbe, condemning his arrest and continued detention by unidentified security operatives believed to be members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The NUJ, in a statement by Council Secretary Comrade Jide Oyekunle, called Ugagbe’s arrest troubling, as authorities haven’t disclosed his whereabouts, charges, or legal basis. The journalist, with SecretReporters, was reportedly arrested on July 1 in Jikwoyi, Abuja, by four armed men dressed in plainclothes.

The NUJ urged the relevant security agencies to identify the officers involved, explain the reasons for the arrest, allow Ugagbe access to his family and legal representatives, and either charge him before a competent court if there is a lawful basis for his detention or release him immediately. The council also reaffirmed its commitment to defending press freedom and said it would continue to monitor the case while supporting efforts to secure the journalist’s release.

Rita Edochie criticises wedding MC over double standard on infidelity

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has criticised a wedding MC over what she described as gender bias after a viral wedding video sparked widespread debate on social media.

In the clip, the MC asked the bride, Mirabel, to promise never to cheat on her husband, praying that she would face consequences if she were unfaithful. For the groom, Thomas, he said, “May God forgive him” if he cheated, which viewers saw as excusing male infidelity and holding women to a stricter standard.

Reacting on Instagram, Edochie expressed her disappointment, hoping the video was a skit. She argued that if infidelity is a sin, it should be judged equally regardless of gender. The actress said marriage vows bind both partners, and accountability, forgiveness, and respect shouldn’t depend on gender. She called the double standard unfair and stated healthy marriages can’t thrive when men are excused and women are supposed to be faultless.

Iyabo Ojo explains why she invited ex-husband to their daughter’s wedding

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has explained why she ensured her ex-husband attended their daughter Priscilla Ojo’s wedding, saying her decision was driven by a desire to break what she believes could become a cycle of family hardship.

Speaking in an interview with Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Iyabo said she believes in ancestral patterns and didn’t want her daughter’s marriage to mirror family challenges. She noted her parents’ divorce and resolved not to repeat her or her parents’ mistakes. “I have paid the price for her success and happiness,” she said, noting her children’s father is alive and deserves to be present.

The actress responded to speculation after Priscilla’s wedding in Tanzania, where her ex-husband was absent. Some social media users said he was an uninvited or absent father. Iyabo, formerly married to Ademidun Ojo, who divorced shortly after their two children were born, revealed that she kept details of their divorce from Priscilla and her son, Festus, until Priscilla was 15. She also spoke about her past financial struggles during marriage, describing them as tough but formative.

Prince Harry’s London stay hits a wall after Buckingham Palace denies accommodation

Prince Harry’s accommodation plans during his latest visit to the United Kingdom were thrown into uncertainty after Buckingham Palace contradicted claims that he would be staying at the royal residence.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex travelled to the U.K. for a five-day visit without his wife and children after his police protection arrangements reportedly fell through. While Harry’s spokesperson said he had accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace, palace officials later denied this, stating that he would not be accommodated there.

Sources said the palace requires advance notice to host guests and made several attempts to confirm if Harry intended to accept. No formal response was received before the deadline. The offer was reportedly declined on Saturday and only accepted later, after the deadline, forcing the prince to find other accommodations.